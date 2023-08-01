Alcohol-related deaths rising among women, according to a new study 

A new study has found that alcohol-related deaths are on the rise among women at a much faster rate than those among men.

The report, published by JAMA’s Substance Use and Addiction, examined more than six lakh deaths related to alcohol from the year 1999 to 2020. The investigation, however, didn’t include causalities from homicides and injuries indirectly linked to drinking.

Alcohol and women: What’s the new study about?

The new study examined data from the CDC. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

The new study examined the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on more than six lakh deaths directly linked to liquor consumption between 1999 and 2020. These deaths included those from alcoholic liver disease, alcohol poisoning, acute intoxication, alcoholic cardiomyopathy and behavioral and mental disorders among other causes.

While drinking-related deaths have increased in the US and more men have died over the past 15 years, the new study, however, shows that the gap is narrowing. The study found that drinking-related deaths have increased among women by 14.7 percent per year from 2018 to 2020, and for men, it has increased by 12.5 percent per year.

The study also highlighted that drinking-related deaths have increased particularly in older women. From 2012 to 2020 deaths among older women increased by 6.7 percent every year with an increase of 5.2 percent per year for men of the same age group.

What is the reason behind the increase in alcohol-related deaths among women?

Potential theories suggest a few reasons behind the increase in liquor consumption among women. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

According to Dr Ibraheem Karaye, the lead author of the study and an assistant professor of population health at Hofstra University, the new study did not highlight any potential reasons. However, he believes that there are a few theories that could be the answer to this question.

As per Dr Karaye, the first reason could be the increase in liquor consumption among women. He also highlighted that a woman’s body gets affected by consuming drinks differently than men and this could also be a reason behind the increase in drinking-related deaths among women.

Aside from these, women are also at a greater risk for anxiety and depression and this could be a potential reason why women turn to liquor.

In conclusion, Dr. Karaye highlighted that older women may not be drinking much but they might be surely suffering from certain health effects of years of chronic drinking, which can potentially lead to their deaths.

Warning signs of excessive drinking to look out for

According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, if women consume more than four drinks in one go and men consume more than five drinks in one sitting, this is a sign of excessive drinking.

Other signs of excessive alcohol consumption in females may include:

drinking despite professional or personal problems

craving liquor

irritability or anger when not drinking

binge drinking

drinking in secrecy

becoming isolated

Several signs indicate excessive drinking among women. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

It is important to note that while many signs of excessive drinking are recognizable, others may be challenging to detect. Also, the signs may vary from one person to another. Therefore, any warning sign, regardless of whether it's minor or major should not be ignored.

Recognizing these warning signs and seeking proper help can make a significant difference in your recovery process.