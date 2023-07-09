Alex Jones shares an update about her husband following his long battle with depression

Alex Jones, who became a household name following her stint at The One Show recently shared details about her husband's health. While speaking to Gabby Logan on her podcast, she spoke of her husband Charlie Thomson to whom she has been married since 2015. Speaking about him, she highlighted her views regarding his depression and his continuous efforts at dealing with it.

She also highlighted the difficulties she faced while trying to understand his condition while simultaneously trying to help him out with it.

Alex Jones speaks about her husband's mental health

On the podcast, Alex Jones revealed the ways in which her husband was trying to get back on his feet in spite of his continuous battle with depression. She revealed that back in 2022 her husband experienced a personal setback when he started struggling with his mental health.

Speaking about the same, she mentioned that her husband had become a "shadow of himself" but is currently doing much better in comparison.

Previously on another podcast, she had briefly mentioned that Charlie was also suffering from Lyme disease and viral meningitis. When asked about her husband she had said:

"It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where, bless him, he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis. Lots of things happened recently."

Speaking about the incident she had also mentioned that it was difficult at first for her to figure out a way in which she could help him. Speaking about the time she first found out about her husband's illness Alex exclaimed:

"And again I found myself at a loss thinking "Oh my God, I don't know what to do here". We all talk a good game, but do we actually know how to help people?"

Alex Jones speaks about her husband's journey so far

While speaking about her husband's journey Alex Jones mentions that what has truly been instrumental in Charlie's well-being is a good diet. She mentioned that her husband was a former chef and that he cooked most of the meals that were prepared in their home.

She also mentioned that he was extremely health conscious and made sure that all their meals were nutritious. Speaking about their nutrition-rich meals she said:

"Lots of pulses, lots of greens, lots of vegetables, and this thing that was news to me that five to 10 a day isn't enough, it's the variety, eat the rainbow, I say it on a loop to my children."

Apart from this Alex also credits the help they received from mental health care professionals during the time for her husband's betterment.

