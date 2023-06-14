'America's Got Talent' winner Michael Grimm is off the ventilator, but still battles medication side effects

Michael Grimm, the former winner of 'America's Got Talent', was admitted to the hospital and placed in intensive care due to a mysterious illness. His wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Frimm, shared the news on Instagram. However, there is a recent update that Michael has regained consciousness and has been removed from the ventilator.

What happened to Michale Grimm?

According to his wife, Michael Grimm was admitted to the ICU after showing symptoms of looking "sickly" and being "fussy." Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, the singer's wife shared an Instagram update on his condition stating that he has been removed from the ventilator and is currently medically stable.

Despite not having a strong enough voice to communicate, his wife reported that his voice is slowly returning and he is being gradually taken off the medications prescribed.

Michael Grimm Stuggles with Hallucination and other side effects

Zolcerva-Grimm has not revealed the underlying cause of Grimm's health problems. While he has been taken off the ventilator, his wife reported that he is now experiencing hallucinations, anxiety, and other side effects from his medications. Additionally, he is suffering from atrophied muscles due to being confined to a bed for almost two weeks.

battling medication side effects (Image via IG @michaelgrimmmusic)

According to Zolcerva-Grimm, her husband doesn't always recognize her, but the doctors have reassured her that the side effects will subside within a week. Initially, she took him to the emergency room, suspecting a stroke, but later confirmed that it was not the case.

Michael Grimm's wife earlier shared on social media post that he will undergo a vocal repair since his reliance on a ventilator has left him with "no voice." She also requested prayer for his quick recovery.

Grimm, who is a singer and songwriter from Mississippi, captured the hearts of millions with his soulful performances on the talent show. Fans of the artist are eagerly waiting for his successful recovery and return to the stage.

