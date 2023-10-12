Are you anxious to go to the gym? Try the “shy girl workouts” TikTok trend

Shy Girl Workouts, the viral TikTok trend can help you get over the gym anxiety.

In a gym that is dominated by guys and has a lot of equipment they might not know how to use, many women admit to feeling intimidated, often termed as gymtimidation. As a result, when exercising in public places, individuals could experience anxiety and self-consciousness.

But it's more than just anxiety or nervousness; some women are avoiding exercise because of it. Thankfully, the viral trend, shy girl workouts, is here to the rescue. Let’s dive in deeper to know what it is exactly! But, before that, let’s shed light on gym anxiety.

What is gym anxiety?

Women may face gym anxiety. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Gym anxiety, commonly referred to as "gymtimidation," is the uneasy, self-conscious, or anxious sensation that some people have when they visit a gym or fitness center. It can be brought on by a variety of things, and different people may experience it in different ways.

The following are some typical causes and symptoms of gym anxiety:

Fear of judgment: A lot of people are afraid that other gymgoers will criticize their looks, level of fitness, or exercise form. Anxiety can result from this worry about being poorly judged.

Lack of confidence: Some people are unsure of their knowledge or skills in the fitness industry. They could be concerned about performing exercises wrong or lacking equipment knowledge.

Comparisons: Thinking yourself to be inferior to others at the gym, especially those who seem fitter or more experienced, can make you feel anxious.

Performance pressure: The stress of having to reach one's own fitness objectives, enhance one's physical appearance, or produce specific outcomes can increase gym anxiety.

What is the Shy Girl workouts trend?

This trend has been circulating since 2022. (Image via Pexels/ Jessica Monte)

Although this trend has been circulating online since late 2022, it is still very popular.

The idea behind shy girl workouts is straightforward. They are made to take up the least amount of room in the gym and just require a few pieces of equipment, like a pair of dumbbells.

They are designed for women who could be beginners or who experience gym anxiety but still want to get in a strong resistance workout without having to wander about the gym floor or utilize challenging weight machines.

They are intended to be expanded upon throughout time because no one should feel restricted to using only a small portion of the gym's resources.

The aim is to begin with the fundamentals, gain confidence there, and then gradually introduce new pieces of equipment or try working out in various parts of the gym. You may work out every region of your body with shy girl workouts.

Is Shy Girl Workouts Trend helpful?

The idea behind the trend is to start with basic exercises. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Although shy girl workouts won't always address all of the reasons a person would feel uneasy about visiting the gym, the trend does have numerous advantages.

These exercises are frequently designed with novices in mind, making them accessible to those who might otherwise find "gymtimidation" to be a significant obstacle to working out. Additionally, it can give women greater confidence to try out new exercises or use equipment as they grow more accustomed to the gym environment.

Some people may stop working out frequently due to gym fear, which could be detrimental to their long-term health and fitness objectives.

Along with shy girl workouts, using the following strategies can help you beat gym anxiety:

Getting started at your own speed and gaining confidence over time.

Requesting advice from a personal trainer or the gym personnel.

Concentrating on your own objectives and advancement as opposed to making comparisons to others.

Keep in mind that many gymgoers are preoccupied with their own routines and are not as attentive to others as you may expect.