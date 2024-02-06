Are fibrous foods a brain-saver? New study on dementia risk raises hope

A recent study from Japan suggests that fibers have potential benefits for our brain for dementia.

Dementia makes it hard for people to remember things, make decisions, or take care of themselves. Their brain doesn't work as fast as it used to.

In this recent study, scientists looked at 3,739 people who were not really old but not really young either, all between 40 and 64 years old. They didn't just talk to them once; they kept checking on them for a long time, from 1999 to 2020.

The team maintained a system to track and find out what everyone was eating. They asked people what they ate the day before to guess how much fiber they were getting. They were trying to see if eating more fiber keeps people's brains working well.

Dementia - Link between fiber and brain health

Blueberries are the ultimate superfood for your brain (Image via Unsplash/ Sehii Dominov)

Over this long period of nearly 20 years, 670 people got dementia. People who ate lots of fiber seemed to avoid getting dementia more than the ones who didn't eat much fiber.

The study split up fiber intake into four levels, from lowest to highest. Those in the second, third, and top levels of fiber-eating had a lower chance of dementia – especially the kind where there was no stroke involved. The higher the fiber intake, the lower the risk; it was like a sliding scale for brain health. It looks like some types of fiber are better than others.

The study paid special attention to what is called soluble fiber. This kind of fiber can mix into water and you can find it in a lot of different foods.

Potatoes are great a staple for your brain. (Image via Unsplash/ Jaka Lelono)

Among those foods, guess which one stood out? Potatoes. Yep, our everyday staple may be a secret brain food.

Now, these findings sparked some chatter on social media because foods like veggies and fruits, which we often hear are super good for us, didn't show the same strong link to brain health in this study. It was mostly potatoes that were associated with this potential brain protection.

Lifestyle, fiber, and brain health

Knowing which food is right your body is important (Image via Unsplash/ Mockuuups)

This doesn't mean that a bag of potato chips is a magic shield for the brain. It's about the bigger picture – a lifestyle that includes foods rich in soluble fiber. For many people, "dietary fiber" might as well be a synonym for "boring health stuff." But this study suggests that fiber – the key element in our regular diet – might quietly save our brains from dementia.

We focus on various diets and supplements, but maybe, just maybe, a serving of potatoes added to our plate could be doing wonders without us even realizing it. What's essential here is to keep an open mind and remember that this study is part of an ongoing conversation in the medical community. It's not a declaration of "eat fiber, avoid dementia" but rather a clue that may lead to further understanding and practical health advice.

Don't look down on potatoes and the fiber they have. No food can promise that you won't get sick, but it's pretty cool to think that if we choose to eat foods with a lot of fiber every day, it could help keep our brains healthy as we get older. As more research unfolds, the humble potato and its fibrous friends are worth keeping an eye on.