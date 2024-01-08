Are Raw Hazelnuts Good for You?

Raw hazelnuts are small nuts, packed with amusing flavors and it has been appreciated for the longest time because of their delicious taste and various health benefits.

Hazelnuts were formerly grown in Turkey but now it is grown in different regions of the world. These nuts are very popular as it has a crunchy texture and are loved by everyone. Along with great taste, raw hazelnuts have exceptional nutritional value such as healthy fats, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals.

In this article, we will explore the benefits of raw hazelnuts, their prevalence, and the possible risks of eating them raw.

Benefits of raw hazelnuts

Are these hazelnuts beneficial? (Image by Azerbaijan_stockers on freepik)

Hazelnuts are used for many purposes and they can be very nutritious for the body if you add them to your daily routine. Some of the benefits of hazelnuts are mentioned below:

Great nutritional value

A serving of one ounce of hazelnut comprises 176 calories, 4 gms of protein, 17 gms of unsaturated fat, 5 gms of carbohydrates, 3 grams of fiber which helps in digestion, Vitamin E and B6, and manganese.

Heart health

These little nuts are rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants which help in regulating bad levels of cholesterol, lower inflammation, and mitigate the risk of heart-related conditions.

Good source of vitamin E

Hazelnuts contain vitamin E which contributes to preventing the risk of cancer by fighting the free radicals that cause cancer. Vitamin E present in these nuts creates a shield that fights against chronic conditions and it also supports mental function that lowers the risk of any brain-related problems.

Bone health

Hazelnuts are considered to be highly rich in magnesium content that in turn helps in maintaining strong and healthy bones.

Rich in antioxidants

Hazelnuts are filled with antioxidants that reduce the damage of cells and lower chronic disease risks such as cancer. These nuts have other vital nutrients such as potassium that contribute to overall well-being.

Used in culinary

Hazelnuts are not just meant for munching but they can also be used in many food items such as salads, cereals, waffles, pancakes, meat rubs, marinades, and ground hazelnut flour for baking purposes.

Risks and considerations while eating raw hazelnuts

Hazelnuts contain many vitamins and minerals (Image by krakenimages.com on freepik)

Hazelnuts have many nutritional benefits but overconsuming them can be a problem sometimes. Below mentioned are the risks of eating hazelnuts and some points to keep in mind:

Can contain bacteria

Raw hazelnuts can sometimes contain unhealthy bacteria such as E. coli and consuming them can lead to food poisoning.

Extra skin

These raw nuts have skin on them that can cause cramps in the stomach or bloating.

Roasting

Roast the nuts at 350°F for 10 minutes can remove bacteria from them.

Check before eating

Check the nuts properly before eating as they should not contain extra shells, skins, or foreign objects on them.

Storage

Hazelnuts should be stored in a cool, dry place like a refrigerator to keep them fresh for a prolonged time.

In a nutshell, eating hazelnuts can be tasteful for the buds and it also provides nutrition to the body. However, it is advised to consume it safely as people have them raw too.