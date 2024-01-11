Are wearables the next big thing for Parkinson’s treatment? Latest research says so

New research suggests that wearable technology could transform the way Parkinson's disease is treated. The University of Bristol is working on a project called Transforming the Objective Real-world measurement of Symptoms (TORUS).

This project has received £6 million in funding from the Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council. The goal is to monitor Parkinson's patients autonomously, continuously and objectively.

It will be done in the patients' homes, allowing for more accurate measurements of their symptoms.

Parkinson’s disease treatment with wearable technology

To develop new drugs, pharmaceutical companies need to know if a drug improves symptoms.

For Parkinson's disease, these symptoms could include mobility-related activities like walking, standing up from sitting, or moving between rooms. Currently, patients must visit a hospital to have their symptoms measured by a clinician during a clinical trial. This way of collecting data provides only a limited view of the patients' symptoms.

The difficulties of measuring symptoms in this way have made it difficult to find a cure for Parkinson's disease. Some large companies have even stopped trying to develop new drugs for this condition.

That's disappointing for the 150,000 people in the UK living with Parkinson's disease. The number of people with this condition is expected to nearly double by 2040.

TORUS aims to change this situation by using wearable technology, combined with AI-enabled cameras, to monitor patients' physical actions over extended periods.

By collecting data this way, the researchers hope to gain a more accurate understanding of patients' symptoms. This information could help pharmaceutical companies develop more effective treatments.

Advancing symptom monitoring with AI-enabled cameras

Professor Ian Craddock, the project lead at Bristol's School of Engineering Mathematics and Technology, says that the goal of TORUS is to "conclude the programme with a world-first clinical proof of concept."

By completing the project, the researchers hope to overcome the current limitations of measuring Parkinson's symptoms. Parkinson's disease is currently incurable, and its symptoms exacerbate over time.

That leads to a reduced quality of life for patients and places a significant burden on their families. In the UK, Parkinson's disease costs the NHS £375 million each year. Family members and social services contribute an additional £877 million.

The University of Bristol is collaborating with Newcastle's Translational and Clinical Research Institute and other groups for this project. The team plans to use their expertise from previous research funded by the Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council.

They will also work with Newcastle's £50 million Mobilise-D IMI project, a collaboration between big pharma and academia.

Wearable technology has the potential to revolutionise the way Parkinson's disease is treated.

By monitoring patients in their homes, researchers can gather more accurate data on symptoms. This information could help in the development of new and more effective treatments.