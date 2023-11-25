Are weekend workouts enough to stay fit? Look what study says

Time has always been a precious asset. The trail of a healthy lifestyle often clashes with busy routines and weekend workouts seem to be the only viable option. There has been a classic notion of daily workouts being difficult for many people.

Recently, research suggests that the weekend which people mainly reserve for rest and do something creative, can become a beneficial field for fitness. A study was performed by healthcare professionals at Massachusetts General Hospital by a cardiologist, Dr. Shaan Khurshid to put some light on the benefits of weekend workouts.

We will learn all about the effectiveness, indulge in the science, and explore all the tips for making a perfect weekend workout schedule.

What is the weekend workout?

Weekend workout is very beneficial to maintain a healthy lifestyle (Image by marymarkevich on freepik)

The idea of weekend workouts tells an individual to focus on one’s physical activities and exercises mostly on Saturdays and Sundays. This cutting-edge approach upholds the pressure of time and need of weekdays which offers a valid alternative to the regular workout schedule.

Rather than seeing weekends as a day for relaxation, people are appreciating the concept of using weekends strategically to pay attention to their ideal physique.

Recently, a study was published by JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association which was conducted by a cardiologist named Dr. Shaan Khurshid, MD, MPH, at Massachusetts General Hospital stating that it is not necessary to stick to the traditional daily exercise routine is the only way to stay fit. The study included a distinctive group of people with varied levels of fitness that revealed promising insights.

The lead author on this project and his team rationalized data from the UK Biobank study, analyzing 89,573 participants over six months. The participants were classified into three groups: inactive, weekend warriors, and active regulars.

Benefits of weekend workout

A weekend workout should include at least 1-2 hours of exercise (image by serhii_bobyk on freepik)

The findings of the study revealed that the group adopting the weekend warrior approach enjoyed the same health perks as those who were adopting conventional daily exercise routines. The benefits were noticeable, surrounding various health metrics:

Weekend warriors showed improvements in heart health, exhibiting reduced blood pressure levels and enhanced cardiovascular function. The intensity of weekend workouts played a vital role in these enhancements. Although participants were doing weekend workouts they still showed excellent results in maintaining their weight. The high intensity of weekend workouts helped with an enhanced metabolism rate and increase in fat burning. Individuals indulging in weekend workouts showed enhanced insulin sensitivity which reduced the risk of diabetes and other metabolic disorders. People engaging in weekend workouts tend to feel positive and it has a great impact on their mental health which lowers levels of stress and carries a sense of overall well-being. Weekend warriors exhibited some promising improvements in strength gaining and endurance, going against the theory that frequency is the major part of progress.

Tips for more promising results

If the idea of weekend workouts connects with you, doing it with appropriate strategies is important for optimal results. Follow these steps:

As we have limited time, go for high-intensity workouts such as interval training, circuit workouts, or intense cardio exercises. They increase the benefit of weekend workouts. To prevent injuries, you should warm up and try cooling down in-between exercises. For an effective workout, appropriate preparation is necessary. Giving time to yourself and staying consistent with your weekend workout routine is important too. Although high-intensity workouts are effective, it is important to listen to your body and act accordingly. Putting pressure on your body can be risky for your health.

Concluding the article, we can say that weekend workouts are an effective way to stay in shape and stay healthy without worrying about the time. Backed by study, weekend workouts are beneficial as they help in maintaining blood pressure levels and create balance in insulin levels. People who are committed to their work are most benefitted by weekend workouts.