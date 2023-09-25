Aspartame could indirectly lead to memory loss, as per study

A recent study conducted by the College of Medicine at Florida State University (FSU) has raised questions about a potential link between aspartame, a sugar-free, low-calorie sweetener, and cognitive issues related to memory and learning.

The comprehensive 16-week investigation focused on male mice and found that, even when consumed at levels considered safe by the FDA, aspartame had an impact. The offspring of the mice displayed notable deficits in spatial learning and memory.

The study involved the examination of three distinct groups of mice: one group consumed the artificial sweetener at a level equal to 15% of the FDA's recommended intake, another at 7%, and a control group that only consumed water.

How researchers ascertained that aspartame led to memory loss

They set up these mazes, like intricate puzzles, and let the mice loose. The mice that had been sipping on artificial sweeteners beforehand seemed to struggle more with the mazes.

They took longer to figure out the right path, and at times, they even got a bit confused and needed some guidance to find their way out.

What's really interesting is that these memory and learning problems only showed up in the babies of the male mice that had consumed artificial sweeteners and not in their grandchildren. That hints at something passed down in the family.

Diving deep into the study: What else does it suggest?

Dose-dependent effects: The study found that even when mice ate aspartame at levels the FDA says are safe, they had memory and learning problems, but here's the kicker: The more aspartame they had, the worse the problems got. So, it seems like how much you eat could matter.

Hereditary and epigenetic factors: Interestingly, the memory issues only showed up in the children of the male mice who had artificial sweeteners. Their grandkids were fine. That hints that something in the family genes or how genes are used (that's called epigenetics) could be involved.

Debate and what industry says: The study has people talking. Experts from the food industry say that the ingredient is safe for us.

They even point to research from big global health organizations that back them. So, there's a debate going on about how safe artificial sweeteners really are.

Scientists want to dig deeper, especially in people, to really know if the substance affects our thinking. Looking at it over several generations could be a key part of the puzzle.