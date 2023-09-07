Baby in Thailand experiences changing eye color after receiving COVID treatment

In an extraordinary turn of events, a six-month-old baby boy in Thailand experienced a surprising change in eye color after receiving a common COVID treatment. This unusual occurrence has left both medical professionals and parents astounded.

The remarkable transformation in the baby's eye color from dark brown to a striking deep blue occurred shortly after the initiation of favipiravir treatment, an antiviral medication that has been widely used to combat COVID.

Let’s look into this astonishing case and understand about the usage of Favipiravir in COVID treatment.

Favipiravir: The common COVID drug

Favipiravir has become a household name in the fight against COVID. It combats the replication of the virus in the body, aiding in the recovery process and reduction of symptoms.

The usage of this antiviral drug has become increasingly prevalent worldwide. It was approved in 2022 by the Thai Ministry of Public Health to be used for the treatment of children showing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID.

Case of baby’s eye color change in Thailand

The six-month-old infant initially experienced a fever and coughing for a day, after which he was diagnosed with COVID.

He was given Favipiravir to reduce the prevailing symptoms. However, just 18 hours later, his mother noticed a striking shift in the color of her baby’s eyes from a deep brown to a vivid blue.

On noticing this dramatic shift, the physician overseeing the case decided to halt the treatment. Fortunately, the eye color returned to its natural brown hue within five days of discontinuing the use of Favipiravir.

The authors of the medical report said:

"No bluish discoloration was observed in other areas such as skin, nails, or oral and nasal mucosa. Symptoms improved after 3 days of favipiravir therapy.

"The pediatrician advised that the patient discontinue therapy because of favipiravir-induced corneal discoloration. The cornea returned to normal color on Day 5 after stopping the medicine.”

Similar occurrences in the past

The aforementioned case in Thailand is not the first of its kind. In 2021, a 20-year-old man in India also reported a similar occurrence. After just two days of receiving favipiravir treatment, his originally dark brown eyes turned a striking shade of blue.

These cases of side effects have raised concerns about the usage of Favipiravir, especially in the pediatric age-group children, who're still in their developing ages.

The medical community and healthcare sector is continuously monitoring the situations surrounding the usage of Favipiravir for the treatment of this virus and its potential side effects.

While Favipiravir is a vital tool in the battle against COVID, occurrences like the one with the baby in Thailand have increased the need for more research and vigilance regarding its safety.

It's advised by doctors that people closely monitor themselves or anyone around them who's suffering from COVID and has been administered with Favipiravir for any unusual changes in physical and mental health.

More research will help know more about various side effects like corneal discoloration as well as find better substitutes for COVID treatment.