Bacterial infection after consuming tilapia almost costs Californian woman her life

Laura Barajas, a woman in California, had to get all her limbs amputated after suffering a deadly bacterial infection following the consumption of infected tilapia fish.

The 40-year-old mother underwent the surgery after spending at least a month in hospital after being infected with Vibrio Vulnificus, a rare type of deadly bacteria found in raw seafood and seawater.

Speaking of the incident, Barajas's friend Anna Messina said:

“She almost lost her life. She was on a respirator."

“They put her into a medically induced coma. Her fingers were black. Her feet were black. Her bottom lip was black. She had complete sepsis, and her kidneys were failing.”

She also took the time to point out what led Barajas to develop the deadly bacterial infection. She mentioned how Bajaras had fallen ill days after consuming some tilapia she had procured from the San Jose market:

“It’s just been really heavy on all of us. It’s terrible. This could’ve happened to any of us."

What is Vibrio Vulnificus, and how does it cause a bacterial infection?

Vibrio Vulnificus is a deadly bacteria that can cause severe bacterial infection. (Image via Freepik/Brgfx)

Vibrio Vulnificus is a deadly type of bacteria that's found in raw and uncooked seafood.

Most people would think that one can only get infected with the bacteria when they consume such food items. However, if you have an open wound that comes in contact with seafood contaminated with the bacteria, you can also get an infection.

You can also be infected with Vibrio Vulnificus if you have an open wound and you come in contact with saltwater or brackish water. Sometimes, people who have unhealed tattoos can also get infected with the bacteria if they come in contact with such types of water.

The effects of the bacteria on the body vary, but in most cases, amputations are required following infection. In extreme cases, death can also occur.

Is tilapia safe to eat?

When washed and cooked properly tilapia is absolutely safe for consumption. (Image via fFeepik/topntp26)

Tilapia is a freshwater fish that's widely consumed. It has a very mild and distinct flavour, which many like. It's also a good source of protein and is also packed with essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals.

The EPA and FDA have named it the “Best Choice” fish for children, breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women. That means, it does not contain harmful levels of mercury and is safe for consumption.

Although, tilapia is safe to eat, it's advisable that you wash and cook it properly before consumption. Tht will ensure your safety against any bacterial infection that might be caused due to the consumption of contaminated fish.

Reportedly, one out of five people die of Vibrio Vulnificus. Therefore, to ward off bacterial infection caused due to the same, it's best that you pay utmost attention and take necessary precautions.

If you're consuming seafood, make sure that it's thoroughly washed and cooked before consumption. Moreover, avoid coming in contact with saltwater or brackish water if you have an open wound.