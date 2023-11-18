Barton Cowperthwaite from 'Tiny Pretty Things' diagnosed with glioma tumor: Symptoms of the condition and more explored

Actor Barton Cowperthwaite, from 'Tiny Pretty Things' recently opened up about his glioma tumor diagnosis through an Instagram post.

In the post dated November 10, 2023, he stated:

"So…. Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma. It is a fairly decent sized brain tumor. The tumor’s cells originate in the brain, so it’s not spread from a cancer anywhere else in the body."

He also shared the course of action that the doctors suggested be taken. He said:

"The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery. Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self. That being said it seems like scans and check ups will be apart of my life for its lengthy remainder."

In the same post, Barton Cowperthwaite also shared that he is likely to get his surgery done in the middle or end of next week.

What is a glioma tumor, the one actor Barton Cowperthwaite has been diagnosed with?

Gliomas are a type of brain tumor (Image via freepik)

In a news made public by the actor himself, Barton Cowperthwaite speaks about his glioma tumor diagnosis. Speaking on the same he has revealed that what he currently has is at least a stage 2 glioma. So what exactly is a glioma tumor?

A glioma tumor is a very common type of tumor in the brain. According to Cleveland Clinic each year, around 80,000 people in the United States are newly diagnosed with primary brain tumors. Among them, approximately 25 percent are gliomas.

It takes some time for the symptoms of glioma to appear. They vary depending on the part of the brain that is affected.

Gliomas can either be cancerous or non-cancerous. However, the treatment plans for both these types are quite similar. Those who are diagnosed with it may be suggested to undergo chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, and observation depending on their symptoms and degree of spread.

Doctors have suggested Barton Cowperthwaite to undergo a brain surgery post which he is expected to return back to normalcy after a brief period of rehabilitation.

What are the symptoms of glioma tumors?

One of the common symptoms of glioma is headaches (Image via freepik)

Symptoms of glioma depend on which part of the brain is affected by it. Sometimes these symptoms may be minute whereas sometimes they may be pretty significant. Sometimes they might also go undetected and are only traceable through a thorough medical check-up.

Some of the commonly experienced symptoms of gliomas involve headaches, vision issues, nausea, vomiting, seizures, memory loss, numbness, changes in personality, speech impairment, and weakness in the arms, legs and face.

Having any of these symptoms means, you need to pay a visit to your doctor at the earliest.

Despite some research being done in the field, medical professionals are still unsure about the causes of glioma tumor. This means that this type of tumor is not preventable.

Therefore to make sure that it does not do much damage, try identifying the symptoms at the earliest and then seek medical help.