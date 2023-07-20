Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), often referred to as the "Suicide Disease" is a debilitating and poorly understood condition that causes persistent, severe pain. It can drastically impact the quality of life, leaving patients with intense suffering and limited mobility.

Natalie Martin's daughter, Amelia, is just one of many who have endured this life-altering disease. In this article, we delve into the causes and symptoms of "Suicide Disease" and explore the Canterbury, Kent native's harrowing journey, highlighting the urgent need for better treatments and support for those afflicted by this enigmatic condition.

What Causes CRPS?

The precise origin of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome is unknown to medical practitioners, making diagnosis and therapy difficult. (Getty)

The exact cause of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome remains elusive to medical professionals, making diagnosis and treatment challenging. However, CRPS typically develops after an injury or trauma, such as a fracture, sprain, or surgery, even if the initial injury seems minor.

The theory is that the injury triggers an abnormal response in the nervous system, leading to amplified pain and dysfunction. Although the exact mechanism is not fully understood, researchers believe that several factors contribute to the development of CRPS:

Nerve Dysfunction: "Suicide Disease" is believed to involve abnormal nerve functioning, where the nerves become hypersensitive and overreact to stimuli, leading to excruciating pain.

Inflammation: Inflammatory processes may play a significant role in the development and progression of "Suicide Disease". The immune response could cause the affected area to become swollen, red, and warm to the touch.

Blood Flow Abnormalities: CRPS might affect blood vessels, leading to inadequate blood flow to the affected area, resulting in pain and changes in skin temperature and color.

Genetics: Some individuals may have a genetic predisposition to develop CRPS, making them more susceptible to the condition after an injury.

Psychological Factors: Emotional stress and psychological trauma may exacerbate "Suicide Disease" symptoms, although they are not the primary cause of the condition.

Amelia's Battle with The "Suicide Disease"

Amelia was diagnosed with "Suicide Disease", tiny fiber neuropathy, and a skin-peeling allergy caused by water exposure. (Image via Gofundme)

Amelia Martin's life took a devastating turn in September 2017 when she was just 17 years old. The first signs of CRPS manifested as pins and needles and episodes of her skin burning. She initially dismissed these symptoms as minor, but her condition worsened dramatically when she experienced severe pain in her two big toes after school one day. This marked the beginning of six arduous years filled with agony and despair.

Amelia's mother, Natalie Martin, vividly remembers the day her daughter came home screaming in agony. Doctors initially suspected an infection in her toes due to redness and inflammation. However, her condition rapidly deteriorated, and Amelia's body seemed to shut down. The pain was so intense that she lost the ability to use her limbs and even her sense of taste and touch.

After weeks of uncertainty, Amelia received a diagnosis of "Suicide Disease", small fiber neuropathy, and a skin-peeling allergy triggered by water exposure. These conditions left her with muscle spasms, tremors, and weakness, limiting her movement to only her hands and knees. The smallest touch or change in temperature caused unbearable pain.

Amelia's life changed drastically; once an active and promising young woman, she now finds herself confined to the four walls of her home. Her dreams of furthering her education, driving, and participating in everyday activities were cruelly taken away by the "Suicide Disease".

The Quest for Treatment

The family's search for relief and effective treatment has led them to the Spero Clinic in Arkansas, USA. This clinic offers specialized care for CRPS patients, with the potential to reduce pain levels to more manageable levels. The Martins have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Amelia's treatment, as they have exhausted all options in the UK.

The initial cost of treatment is substantial, and ongoing care will add to the financial burden. However, the hope of easing Amelia's suffering and reclaiming some semblance of a normal life remains their driving force.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, or "Suicide Disease," is a debilitating condition that can turn lives upside down. Amelia Martin's struggle with CRPS highlights the urgent need for increased awareness, research, and support for individuals living with this enigmatic condition.

While the exact causes of CRPS remain unclear, the medical community must continue to work together to find better treatments and eventually, a cure. By supporting individuals like Amelia and their families, we can bring hope to those battling the relentless pain of CRPS and strive for a future where no one feels abandoned by this devastating condition.