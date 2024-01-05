Beat brain fog with this simple solution, as per latest study

Feeling a little brain fog or spaced out on the job lately? Can't seem to zero in on what needs to get done, or the ideas just aren't just popping like usual? Turns out the fix could be so simple.

New lab research says that our noggins really need is quick timeouts every couple hours, not talking a full hour for lunch either. We're talking 10 minutes to chill every few.

Power of doing less: A new approach to beating brain fog

Taking a short quick break can help (Image via Unsplash/Altumcode)

Scientists say that breaking up your workday with short breaks does the brain a world of good.

Those mini-breaks make a big difference in how you feel and how well you can buckle down when it's time. Instead of powering through and struggling when you hit a wall, a quick timeout to rest your mind may be all it takes to refresh your focus and get the creative juices flowing again.

A quick break boosts productivity and reduce brain fog. (Image via Unsplash/Christina W)

So the next time you're feeling foggy at work, don't stress - just take a few and reset. A short break could be just what the doc ordered for your mood and motivation, as science says so.

This study was conducted by scholars who dove head-first into understanding the mind and how it works under different conditions. They collected and examined a wealth of data from employees at different workplaces.

The study's primary focus was on how brief breaks — also known as micro-breaks — work, impacting an individual's performance and overall sense of well-being.

The results are truly fascinating

Brain dump exercise can also help. (Image via Unsplash/Cathryn L)

The scientists found that employees who took 10-minute breaks every couple of hours experienced an increase in their job performance.

That means these short rest periods made people more effective in completing their tasks. Picture the amount of work you could get done if you're always performing at your best: more work done, better quality, and all of it completed in less time.

Moreover, these micro-breaks aren't just good for productivity; they are also found to boost people's sense of happiness and well-being. People who take regular short breaks feel better and re generally more positive.

Why would just 10 minutes make any difference?

Ten minutes of break can make a huge difference for brain fog. (Image via Unsplash/Helena l)

The brain, as it turns out, isn't built for non-stop work. Like all machines, it needs rest time.

These short breaks give it the needed time to relax and recharge. The researchers liken it to hitting a reset button for brain fog. Once you've had that quick break, your brain can go back to functioning at a high level.

Try different types of breathing exercises can help brain fog. (Image via Unsplash/Mitchell G)

The study also compared different types of break activities. It turns out what you do in your breaks can impact how helpful they are.

However, here’s the best part: any activity that lets you relax and disconnect from your work can help. It could be reading, a quick chat with a friend or even just gazing out of the window.

Like any new routine, introducing these micro-breaks in your workday might take some practice. You might forget or get caught up in something and skip it, but as the benefits start showing, it will become a habit you won't want to let go of.

The takeaway from the study doesn't just pertain to work and productivity. By introducing small breaks throughout your day, you can better manage stress and mental fatigue. So, whether you're studying, working or even doing chores at home, remember to take a 10-minute break every now and then.

So the next time you find yourself stuck in a brain fog, take a 10-minute break. You might be surprised at how much a tiny breather can help your brain bounce back and charge through the tasks awaiting you.