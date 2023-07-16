Beloved Yes Minister and Casualty actor John Nettleton dies at 94

Actor John Nettleton, globally recognized for his portrayal of Sir Arnold Robinson in BBC’s acclaimed political sitcom “Yes Minister” and its sequel has died at the age of 94. His demise occurred on July 12, Wednesday, which was confirmed by his representative from his acting agency.

Apart from giving an iconic performance in the 80’s political satire, Nettleton is also known for his brilliant acting skills in blockbuster hits like “Doctor Who” and “Oliver Twist.”

However, Nettleton made a scorching image for himself when he was cast in a cameo in the medical long-runner, “Casualty,” back in 2006. He was also the star of the sequel, “Yes, Prime Minister.”

John Nettleton death confirmed by his agency, cause not yet disclosed

Nettleton in "Yes Minister" (Image via IMDb)

John Nettleton’s death on Wednesday was confirmed by his acting agency on July 14. However, the cause of death of the “Midsomer Murders” star has not been made known to the public yet.

The actor’s agent, Scott Marshall Partners, issued a formal statement where he expressed his heartfelt condolences and sadness at his client’s demise.

Furthermore, Partners has also informed that Nettleton is survived by his wife Dierdre, three children and five grandchildren.

Fans’ reaction to Nettleton’s death

The death of John Nettleton has profoundly affected his large fan base, friends and his family who have expressed sincere grief.

Scores of fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor. Here are some top reactions on Twitter:

Gareth Roberts @OldRoberts953 Farewell John Nettleton. Great in everything he did. And his voice was how you’d imagine a varnished old wardrobe would speak.

Stu Murphy @StuartJayMurphy Farewell John Nettleton who played the wonderful Sir Arnold in Yes, Minister. One of my favourite sitcom characters of all time.

simon fisher turner @ivft Yes Minister star John Nettleton dies aged 94.

sadness.dry whit.

His deep influence that spanned over decades was felt deeply by the entertainment industry. That was apparent by the overwhelming homage that was paid to the genius and talent of Nettleton via social media.

John Nettleton was born in Lewisham, situated in south-east London.

He had carved a niche for himself on TV whose credits includes a Tory MP character in the British sitcom series “The New Statesman. Nettleton has also been cast in hit dramas like “Foyle’s War” and “Midsomer Murders.”

He also played the role of Pongo Little in the sitcom series, “Her Majesty’s Pleasure” which ran from 1968-1969. Moreover, the star’s acting credits involve roles in classic hits like “Brideshead Revisited,” a 1981 series that had Jeremy Irons. He also acted in the period piece “Upstairs, Downstairs.”

Moreover, Nettleton also famously starred in the “Oliver Twist” adaptation released in 2005 where he performed alongside Mark Strong and Ben Kingsley.

In 2007, he played the part of Professor Coulter in “Fishtales” along with ex-couple Billy Zane and Kelly Brook starring as leads.