Bentonite Clay for Oily Skin: How to Use Healing Clay to Get Rid Of Zits?

Named after Fort Benton, Wyoming, bentonite clay is an exceptionally skin-friendly earthy mineral that is known to zap out impurities and oil deposits from our pores. It is a fine clay that forms as a deposit of volcanic ash for around 2.6 million years. Also known as the Montmorillonite clay, the French region it was discovered from, the substance is a commonly found ingredient in face cleansers and masks.

The bentonite clay is being hailed as a magic eraser for oily skin that quickly absorbs all the sebum and grime deposits from deep within our skin layers. The detoxifying property of this clay, which is called the Indian healing clay as well, comes from the naturally purifying agent of calcium bentonite. The mineral is greatly admired for its healing benefits when it comes to curing zits and pimples.

How Do You Get a Bentonite Clay Detox?

The healing clay paste help gets ride of acne and zits (Image via iStock)

A bentonite clay detox is one of the most potent solutions for washing out impurities and has been around traditionally for centuries. Apart from being used as a detoxifying solution for the skin and scalp, it was also typically consumed to absorb and flush out toxins from the body.

Bentonite clay is rich in minerals such as magnesium, iron, and calcium. These help to rid the body of accumulated toxins, also bringing in several skin benefits in its wake. These benefits include improved moisture retention and skin barrier and enhanced cell regeneration.

The clay for skin is an incredible way to get rid of pimples and zits. The molecules in bentonite clay have been shown to bind themselves to grime and dirt on the surface of the skin. These molecules also pull out excess sebum and oil secretions deep within the pores, clearing up the effects of oxidation.

A paste of this clay used on the skin helps to remove dirt dissolved in excess oil secretion. Frequent use of it could also help keep oil production on the skin under effective control. It can also be used as a remedy to clear and soothe inflamed skin conditions. However, such practices should strictly be carried out under the recommendations of dermatologists.

How to Use Bentonite Clay or Healing Clay to Clear Zits?

If you are suffering from acne breakouts or persistent zits, simply use a spoonful or two of the clay powder in water to make a paste. Apply this paste on your face, targeting the problem areas, and leave it on for 20 minutes to dry out. Rinse with cold water.

You can use this method twice or thrice a week to clear away any build-up of oil and dead cells. It will help keep your skin free from bacteria and contaminants as long as you are using it correctly, thus preventing the occurrence of pimples and zits.

However, do remember to immediately apply a moisturizer as it can dry out the skin and strip it of the natural moisture barrier. This is why you should always use the mineral in limited quantities and restrictively in your skincare regimen.

Bentonite Clay Baths

Baths are an excellent way for full-body detoxification (Image via Dr. Green Mom)

From using it on the face to ingesting it, bentonite clay has been a proven detox solution for a number of conditions. Going a step ahead, you can also indulge yourself in a bentonite clay bath to obtain the total benefits of this miraculous clay!

Possessing a high colloidal value, bentonite’s amazing ability to suck out toxins from the skin plays a powerful role in total body detoxification in complete submergence. The clay molecules carry negatively charged electrons that go into the tissues to draw out the positively charged toxins toward them. It also clears the skin of bacteria, dead skin cells, and other irritants that severely impacts health.

Bentonite clay is as amazing as it gets when it comes to clearing out toxins from the system. Apart from the only caveat of being an agent that can dry out the skin, this healing clay goes a long way in preserving skin health and purifying it effectively. It is an elixir to erase the effects of acne and zits.

Whether you use it as a DIY mask or in premade cleansers and scrubs, it will provide you with spectacular skin benefits as long as you use a moisturizer after it!