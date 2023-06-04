Berberine: A promising supplement for diabetes or potential health risk? Here's what we know

Berberine, a supplement dubbed "nature's Ozempic," has been getting a lot of attention on social media.

Users on TikTok and other social media platforms claim that it can help improve insulin sensitivity, lower blood glucose and lose weight. So, is berberine safe to take?

What is berberine?

This compound is found in many shrubs, including barberry, Oregon grape and goldthread. You won't find it in common foods, so if you'd like to add it to your diet, it's necessary to take it as a supplement.

Although it may not be as well-known in the U.S., but it has a rich history of medicinal use in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine.

Potential health benefits

Helps you lose weight (Image via Pexels/Yaroslav Shuraev)

Semaglutide drugs have been popular in the past few years, as they have shown promise for stabilizing blood sugar and reducing body weight.

Increasingly, people are turning to this natural supplement to manage their diabetes. According to social media influencers and TikTok users, it can lower blood sugar level and help you lose weight. Berberine has more than 60 million views on TikTok, suggesting that many people are looking for a cost-effective alternative to prescription drugs.

While experts caution that it's not a one-to-one replacement for Ozempic or other semaglutide drugs, the supplement has been linked to several potential health benefits, including lowering blood sugar and reducing cancer risk. It may not be suitable for everyone, though.

Are there any side effects?

Consult healthcare provider before taking in any supplement. (Image via Unsplash/Mika Baumeister)

While this 'natural supplement' may be useful for some people, experts caution that although it can help improve blood sugar level, it won’t have the same effects as Ozempic on weight loss.

Unlike berberine, which uses a different pathway to improve blood sugar level, Ozempic uses a direct approach by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing glucose production in the liver.

Before you start any dietary supplement, consult your physician. Your doctor can help determine if the supplement is right for you and the correct dosage to take.

It's available in stores and online. It's found in two forms: as a powder, which you can add to food or drink; and as capsules, which you can swallow. As per medical experts, you should take it two to three times per day at meals, for a total of 1,000–1,500 milligrams per day (1 gram/day).

May have some side effects (Image via Unsplash/Angel Sinigersky)

While this supplement may not share Ozempic’s lengthy list of potential side effects, some people may experience diarrhea, gas, nausea and constipation with large doses.

It may also interact adversely with other drugs and supplements and should not be taken alongside the medication cyclosporine, or by women trying to conceive, or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Eventually, whether you decide to try berberine depends on your personal health situation and the guidance of your healthcare provider. If you have been struggling with weight loss and want an alternative to semaglutides, talk to your doctor about it.

