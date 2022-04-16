6 Best Compound Exercises for Women to Get Stronger Abs

Compound exercises engage multiple muscle groups at the same time. For example, a squat is a complex exercise that works the quadriceps, glutes, and calves all at the same time. Compound exercises merge two workouts into a single action, allowing you to target more muscles.

Unlike isolation exercises, which target a single muscle or muscle group, compound exercises engage many muscle groups. Whether you're searching for growth or want to lift heavier, firing up numerous muscle groups at the same time has a slew of advantages.

Best compound exercises to crush those abs

Since abs are such a versatile group of muscles, the best method to strengthen them is to work all of them in ways that imitate their natural movements. Here's where compound exercises come in.

Women's muscles aren't considerably different from men's, but women's pelvis is wider and their waists are longer. It can be difficult to achieve flat, firm abs as a result of this.

Here, we have listed some of the best compound exercises for women to get stronger abs.

1) Hanging leg raises

The hanging leg raise is a beginner-friendly exercise that takes very little equipment and is quite effective at increasing the size of the ab muscles.

Here's how to do hanging leg raises:

Hang from a bar with shoulder blades pushed together and a slightly broader grip than shoulder width apart.

Without utilizing momentum, press your legs together and raise your knees up to chest height.

Maintain core and upper back tightness to reduce swinging.

Repeat 8-10 times.

2) Deadbug pullover

With a dead bug pullover, you can put your abs to the test with increased weight and time under stress.

Here's how to do a deadbug pullover:

Lay on your back with your arms extended, holding a kettlebell with the horns above your chest.

Raise your legs off the floor and bend them at a 90-degree angle.

Before you begin, press your lower back onto the ground and take a big breath in.

Then, while simultaneously extending one leg and lowering the kettlebell till it gently touches the floor, exhale.

Reverse the movement and repeat with the opposite leg, ensuring that your lower back remains pressed to the ground.

3) Single leg deadlift

A normal deadlift is a brutally effective lower-body compound lift that will rip your glutes, lower back, core, and hamstrings to shreds. Lifting a leg increases the difficulty by requiring huge core, hip strength, and stability, as well as leaving your abs aching.

Here's how to do a single leg deadlift:

Stand with your feet hip-width apar.

In your right hand, hold a dumbbell or kettlebell.

Lift your left leg and lean forward from your hips, keeping your body in a straight line. Your right leg should have a tiny bend in it.

Allow the kettlebell to fall to the floor.

When your body is parallel to the ground, come to a complete stop.

Return to a standing position by keeping your back straight and your core engaged.

Repeat.

4) Ab wheel rollouts

Ab wheel rollouts strengthen the abs, obliques, and glutes while also increasing core stability, anti-extension training, and reducing back pain.

Here's how to do ab wheel rollouts:

Kneel on the mat with an ab wheel in front of you.

Grip the ab wheel's handles and press your weight against it.

Lift your feet off the mat and cross your legs behind you. You should have a straight back. Squeeze your glutes and brace your core.

Begin rolling the wheel out in front of you, keeping your core muscles engaged throughout.

Roll out as much as you can while maintaining a straight back.

Hold the fully extended position for a few moments.

Return to the starting position by pulling the wheel back towards you, fully engaging your core and keeping your back straight.

Repeat

5) Medicine ball slam

Slams with a medicine ball are a fun, practical strength and conditioning exercise that also works for your abdomen. This workout is also a fantastic stress reliever! Here's how to do a medicine ball slam:

Hold your medicine ball in both hands and stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart.

Raise your toes and lift the ball above your head.

Using your entire body, fling the ball 12-18 inches in front of your feet to the ground.

Repeat catching the ball as it bounces.

6) Floor press with hollow hold

Hollow holds are a common abdominal workout in gymnastics. They're similar to planks, but you do them while lying flat on your back. This two-exercise combination works with almost every muscle in your front body.

Here's how to do a floor press with hollow hold:

Lie on your back with your toes pointed and your legs straight and together.

Firmly press your lower back against the floor with your abs braced.

In each hand, hold a dumbbell and press it up to arms' length.

Raise your feet off the floor a few inches and press your lower back into the ground. This is where you'll begin.

Lower the weights until your triceps softly touch the floor by bending your arms.

Rep with the weights pressed back up.

