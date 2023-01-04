A five-day dumbbell workout split involves using dumbbells to train a different set of muscles each day.

Every day, you target opposing muscle groups, allowing training days to be performed consecutively without working the same muscles twice. That allows you to train more frequently while still allowing for adequate muscle growth recovery.

Is a 5-Day dumbbell workout split beneficial to muscle growth?

As it increases training frequency without overtraining, a five-day dumbbell workout split is an excellent way to increase muscle growth.

We could indeed train multiple joint muscles and allow muscle groups to recover in between with a five-day dumbbell workout split. That means one can train the chest, shoulders, and triceps one day and the chest and triceps the next, without the movements on either day overlapping in training.

Types of dumbbell workout split

Training goals and personal preferences should guide the selection of a five-day dumbbell workout plan. A variety of splits are listed below.

Push-Pull split

A push-pull split refers to dividing your workouts into two categories: push and pull. Push days include exercises like bench press, squats, overhead press, and any other push movement.

Deadlifts, rows, chin-ups, and bicep curls are performed on pull days. Push-pull workouts require more parts, concentrating on motion rather than muscle group groups.

Push-Pull-Legs (PPL) (PPL) Split

You get the benefit of a standard push-pull split while also increasing your leg training.

Splitting Upper and Lower

The upper-lower split divides your training into upper body and lower body exercises.

It's scheduled as legs one day and upper body the next, with a break in between. It offers a distinct distinction of muscle groups, which can be useful for resting both areas' joints on off days.

Full Body

The full body five-day dumbbell split applies split training principles over a one-week period.

Bro Split

A bro split is when you train a different muscle group every day of the week. It's typically represented by the chest, back, legs, shoulders, and arms. The split is done over the course of the week, with two rest days, one in the middle of the week and another on the weekend.

The five-day dumbbell workout split is a highly effective way to build muscle and increase strength.

This workout split involves training each muscle group with dumbbells once per week over the course of five days. That allows you to focus on specific muscle groups and really challenge them with intense workouts.

Here is the suggested five-day dumbbell workout split:

Day 1: Chest and Triceps

Dumbbell press bench : 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Incline bench dumbbell press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Decline bench dumbbell press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Close-grip dumbbell bench press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Tricep extension Laying : 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 2: Back and Biceps

Seated row: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lat pulldown: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bent over dumbbell rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Hammer curl: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Concentration curl: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 3: Shoulders and Abs

Shoulder press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lateral raise: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Front raise: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bent over reverse fly: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Russian twist: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Leg raise: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 4: Leg day

Squats: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lunges: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Leg press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Calf raises: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Day 5: Rest day

It's important to allow for at least one rest day between workouts to allow your muscles time to recover and grow. On rest days, it's still important to stay active with activities such as stretching, yoga, or light cardio.

It's also crucial to progressively increase the weight used for each exercise as you get stronger. That will continue to challenge your muscles and encourage muscle growth.

Conclusion

Overall, the five-day dumbbell workout split is a great way to build muscle and increase strength.

With this split, you can focus on specific muscle groups and really challenge them with intense workouts. Remember to progressively increase the weight used, and allow for rest days to ensure proper recovery.

