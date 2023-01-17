Groin stretches are meant to help athletes and sportspeople warm up before strenuous physical activity, as not warming up can cause a pulled muscle in the groin.

If you're not naturally flexible, you may benefit more from stretching than someone who is. A combination of static and dynamic stretching is recommended by most experts, as it helps loosen muscle fibers and increase blood flow, preparing the body for the physical demands of exercise.

For a static stretch, you maintain a fixed position for several minutes, but a dynamic stretch is more like a targeted warmup. As you go through the motions of your intended activity, your body is conditioned for it. To avoid groin injuries, dynamic groin stretches are your best bet.

Why Should You Do Groin Stretches?

Groin stretches are a great way to stretch your inner thighs (Image via Pexels/Cliff Booth)

The groin helps you move in all directions while keeping the core solid. It involves three relatively sizable muscle groups: the abdominals, iliopsoas and adductors.

As a group, the adductors bring the thigh in towards the midline of the body and maintain the stability of the legs and pelvis.

To some extent, that's due to the stabilising effect of the abdominal muscles on the spine.

The iliopsoas, located on either side of the pelvis, contribute to hip stability, hip flexion, and low back stability.

The groin works at its peak when you're running, walking, bending forward, twisting, and generally moving around.

Sitting still for long periods can cause it to tighten up quickly. Groin stretches can help keep the groin flexible and strong so that it supports leg movement and prevents pelvic and spinal instability.

Best Groin Stretches to Release Inner Leg Tension

Check out the following groin strain stretches to release inner leg tension:

1) Sumo Squat

Wide legged forward folds are great for stretching your groin and inner thighs (Image via Pexels/Rodnae Productions)

This is one of the best groin stretches you can do that also works out the inner thighs and glutes.

Instructions:

Get up on your feet, and stand there for about ten seconds to let the legs stretch out.

Keeping the toes pointed outward, spread your feet about two inches wider.

Put one hand on top of the other, and squat down till your thighs are perpendicular to the floor.

While bringing your right shoulder down and in, take a deep breath.

Hold your breath, and try to twist your torso forward with each inhale and exhale.

To avoid getting stuck, you should switch sides regularly.

2) Wide-Leg Forward Fold

This is one of the most relieving groin stretches for pain. It helps release tension from the inner thighs and relaxes you.

Instructions:

Take a seat, and spread your legs out in front of you (as far as is comfortable).

The toes should point up, and feet should be flexed.

Lean forward from the hips while keeping the back straight and holding the arms outstretched and fingers splayed.

Extend your limbs as far as you feel safe doing so, with the goal of going farther with each exhale.

3) Runner's Lunge

Runner's lunge is an excellent groin stretch (Image via Pexels/Andrea Musto)

It's a great addition to any list of groin stretches.

Instructions:

Start in a down-and-out position, with the hands and knees at the front of the mat.

As you extend your left leg behind you, keeping your knee rested or lifted slightly, press your fingertips or palms firmly into the ground.

You should point your left foot backwards by pressing down on your heel.

Place your right foot in front of your right hand so that they're at about the same level. Don't let your guard down.

Press your hips even deeper into the ground with each breath.

To avoid getting stuck, you should switch sides regularly.

4) Cossack Squat

Cossack squats are one of the best groin strain stretches (Image via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

Cossack squats are one of the best groin stretches for the inner thighs, which can also slim and tone down the thighs.

Instructions:

For a brief period of leg rest, say ten seconds, return to a standing position, if necessary.

Bring your feet back into a wide squat, but this time, point your toes forward.

Push your weight to the right as you inhale and exhale, bringing your hands to rest above your knee.

Maintain a perfectly straight left leg, and steady footing on the ground.

To avoid getting stuck, you should switch sides regularly.

5) Frog Squat

The last on our list of groin stretches is frog squats. This is a very relieving stretch that can give the inner thighs a good stretch.

Instructions:

Stand facing forward a little wider than hip distance apart and toes pointed outward.

Lower yourself into a squat with the arms extended straight in front.

Use your arms to push your inner thighs outward as you sink.

Although touching the floor is the goal, keeping the heels flat is equally important (so don't worry if you don't quite make it).

To avoid getting stuck, switch sides regularly.

Groin stretches are necessary to prevent a groin injury. It's important to warm up this area before engaging in physical activity. It'a crucial to warm up to increase hip mobility and overall performance.

