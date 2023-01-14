Planning a home gym? A recumbent bicycle will be worth your investment.

Recumbent bicycles are basically a type of exercise bike that can be used in a reclined position. These machines offer a great workout and make it an accessible tool for a home gym. Unlike stationary bicycles, a recumbent bike allows the exerciser to sit comfortably in a reclined position and offers more stability while using it.

The seats are much lower and wider, making it easier to get on and off this machine. Moreover, it allows the user to maintain good spinal alignment and offers a productive, low-intense and safe workout for anyone, especially older adults, beginners or people with limited mobility.

However, with a variety of recumbent bicycles available, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. So, to help you pick the best one, we’ve rounded up the top recumbent exercise bicycles worth every penny.

1) Schwinn 270 recumbent bicycle

The Schwinn 270 is one of the best picks, as it's comfortable, smooth, and reasonably priced too. The seat is well-padded and ventilated, and the machine stores data for up to four exercisers. It has 29 preset workout programmes and also offers features, such as:

an LCD screen

in-console speakers

bluetooth connectivity

25 levels of resistance

a media rack

The Schwinn 270 has a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds and a sliding and adjustable seat. The best part is – it's VR compatible, meaning it can be connected to a VR headset for a more thrilling experience.

2) Nordic track commercial R35

A recumbent bike makes an excellent home workout equipment. (Photo via Instagram/alatfitnessrumahanmurah)

Although the Nordic track commercial R35 is quite pricey, the features it offers are incredible. Some major features include:

26 resistance options

magnetic resistance

built-in digitally amplified speakers

self-adjusting fan

30-day iFIT membership

Ergonomic seat to promote lumbar support

This recumbent bicycle has a 14-inch-high definition smart touchscreen that can help you stream live and on-demand cycling classes. The best part is – if you need a trainer-based session, iFIT trainers can modify your resistance remotely and help you get the best exercise routine.

3) Marcy ME-709 recumbent exercise bike

This is another great recumbent bicycle that’s reasonable and good for a home workout. The features include:

8 levels of resistance

foam-covered handles

LCD monitor that displays speed, time, calories burned, and distance

The Marcy ME-709 recumbent bike also has foot straps and weighted pedals so you can adjust your foot position.

4) Lanos folding exercise bike

The recumbent bicycle from Lanos is an excellent product and ideal for small spaces. It's foldable and multifunctional and makes a space-saving addition to your home gym. This exercise machine can support exercisers up to 330 lbs and offers features such as:

pulse sensors

cushioned and fully adjustable seat

10 levels of magnetic resistance

a media rack

fully digital LCD monitor

5) Sunny health & fitness recumbent exercise bike SF-RB4616

This is an amazing recumbent bicycle, best for seniors and older adults with mobility issues. It has a total of eight levels of magnetic resistance and a well-padded seat and backrest to support the spine and hips. Moreover, it has:

adjustable pedal straps

self-leveling pedals

an easy-to-use LCD monitor

The best part is – it has an additional set of handlebars next to the screen, and the handlebars on both sides have pulse grip sensors for a safe workout. Exercisers can adjust their seats both ways while seated to get a comfortable position for their hips, back, and knees.

A recumbent bike is safe for seniors. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

When buying a recumbent bike, always consider the machine’s height and weight, and also look for seat adjustability so that you can use the bicycle easily.

Moreover, look for resistance levels, and go for one that has a simple monitor display. Looking for all these features can allow you to have an easy, customizable, and effective workout session.

