There’s been a ton of speculation as to what’s going on with Beyonce's foot, but any B- fan knows that the answer is there somewhere.

If she wasn’t dancing or singing for part of her concert and said it was a “spooky foot thing,” there has to be something going on. Well, here’s a breakdown of all the puzzle pieces.

Is Beyonce injured?

Beyonce has been touring Europe, and fans have noticed that she's leaning against scenery, sitting during songs and getting help from her backing dancers. She hasn't been performing her usual vigorous choreography, as she's been recovering from surgery on her foot since January.

In a recent performance, Queen B appeared to be dancing with half a foot. Many fans noticed that she wasn't moving around as much as usual, and some even suggested that she may have been injured.

Beyonce's injury: What foot surgery did she have?

Although Beyonce has not publicly acknowledged any injury or surgery, she seemed to take more breaks than usual during her kick-off of her Renaissance World Tour and didn't move around as much as she normally does.

That has led fans to speculate that she might have had secret foot surgery, a rumor that dates back to January 2023.

After her January performance, Garrick Kennedy, a journalist who attended the private concert, tweeted about it:

"BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show," he wrote. "That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing. Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together."

Garrick deleted the tweet and no further information has been released about what foot injury Beyonce sustained or when she will be back on stage.

With nine nominations at this year's Grammy Awards, she has tied her husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated music act in Grammy history. She also broke a record for being the most-awarded artist in Grammy history after winning Best Dance/Electronic Album for "Renaissance."

Despite the nature of the mysterious foot injury, Queen-B fans have every reason to be excited about the release of her latest album, which just might be one of her best to date.

