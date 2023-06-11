Bilingualism and the brain: How speaking two languages can help your mind

Bilingualism has always been considered a valuable skill, allowing individuals to communicate with people from different cultures and backgrounds. However, recent research has shown that speaking two languages can also have significant benefits for the brain.

A new study explores the ways in which bilingualism can help your mind, from improving cognitive function to protecting against brain disease.

Understanding the study: Benefits of bilingualism

Reduces cognitive decline (Image via Unsplash / Danie Franco)

A recent study conducted in Germany found that individuals who can speak two languages scored significantly higher in tests of learning, memory, language and self-control compared to those who only speak one language.

This study builds on previous research that has linked bilingualism with a reduced risk of dementia. Published in the Journal of Neurobiology of Aging, this new study aimed to evaluate how bilingualism at different stages of life can impact cognitive function and brain structure in adulthood.

In this study, a total of 746 Individuals between the ages 59 to 76 were evaluated, with 49% of them reporting no memory problems, while the remaining 60% were either patients in memory clinics or individuals who had complaints regarding confusion or memory loss.

During the evaluation, participants were assessed on various aspects of vocabulary, including tasks such as recalling something they read, spelling words backwards, and copying designs provided to them.

Finding: How using a second language can improve your brain health?

Reduces the risk of memory loss or confusion (Image via Unsplash/Aaron Andrew)

The study revealed that individuals who reported using a second language daily either between the ages of 13-30 or 30-65 displayed better performance in language, memory focus, attention and decision-making abilities compared to those who were not bilingual.

Additionally, the study found that knowing three languages had a more positive impact on cognitive function than knowing only two.

Learning at an early age is highly beneficial. (Image via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

According to scientists, the ability of bilingual individuals to switch between two languages is the primary factor that contributes to their enhanced cognitive skills, like multitasking, emotion regulation and self-control, which can help protect against dementia.

The researchers further explained that the benefits of bilingualism do not solely stem from a vast vocabulary but rather from the frequent transitions between languages, which necessitates high cognitive control to prevent potential interference between the languages.

Using a second language helps with dementia .(Image via Pexels/Fox)

The study solely focused on the use of two languages on a daily basis for extended durations.

The researchers highlighted that the improved cognitive abilities observed in bilingual individuals may also be influenced by other factors and the life experiences of individuals who happen to be bilingual.

Bilingualism can have surprising neurological benefits and may serve as a protective factor against cognitive decline and dementia.

Using two languages daily, particularly during early and middle life, could have a lasting impact on cognition and its neural correlation. So, if you have the opportunity to learn a new language, don't hesitate to do so. Your brain will thank you for it.

