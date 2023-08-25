Bindi Irwin Opens Up About Overcoming a Decade of 'Inescapable' Pain in Major Health Update  

Bindi Irwin, the 25-year-old Australian actress and conservationist, recently opened up on her long battle with endometriosis and said that she finally has a second chance at life.

The wildlife enthusiast disclosed how she was in ‘inescapable’ pain for over a decade before finally being diagnosed with endometriosis in 2022.

The Return to Nim’s Island star endured more than 10 years of pain, nausea, and fatigue before being diagnosed with endometriosis in 2022. In March, she officially announced her diagnosis after undergoing surgery and has spoken out about her health condition since then.

Irwin revealed how she underwent countless scans and tests in search of answers but couldn’t get any results, as doctors often brushed off her symptoms only because they could not diagnose the problem.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Irwin said:

"I was tested for everything. Every tropical disease, cancer, Lyme disease, you name it. I had every blood test and scan imaginable. It’s so hard because you feel like its inescapable."

"You don’t know what’s wrong with you, and then when people tell you ‘it’s all in your head’ or ‘you are hormonal’ or ‘just have a cup of tea, lay down’, you end up feeling so desperately alone because there’s no answers," she added.

Bindi Irwin’s close friend requested her to undergo a laparoscopy

In August 2022, Irwin experienced excruciating pain while climbing a tiny hill, forcing her to fall on the ground in a fetal position.

Following this incident, Bindi Irwin’s close friend, who also had endometriosis, requested her to take a laparoscopy test - an invasive method that helps with the diagnosis and treatment of abdominal diseases. Later, the test results confirmed Irwin had endometriosis.

Bindi Irwin revealed the laparoscopy found 37 lesions and a cyst in her ovary. She eventually underwent surgery to get them removed

"I feel like I have a second chance at life. I feel brand new," said Bindi Irwin.

Sharing details about her health on Instagram, Irwin wrote she hopes her story inspires women who need help.

"Let this be your validation that your pain is real and you deserve help. Keep searching for answers," she said.

What is endometriosis, and what are the symptoms to watch out for?

Endometriosis is a reproductive problem that causes the uterine tissues to grow outside the uterus. It is a painful condition that mostly involves the ovaries but can also affect the fallopian tubes and tissue lining the pelvis.

The disorder can cause mild to severe pain, particularly during periods. It can lead to certain fertility issues, too.

Symptoms of endometriosis to look out for

The major sign of endometriosis is pelvic pain. Other common symptoms may include:

pain during intercourse

dysmenorrhea, which means painful periods

lower back pain or abdominal pain

pain during urination

bleeding

heavy periods

digestive problems like constipation, diarrhea, nausea and bloating

infertility

The Animal Planet star wishes her experience inspires other women to keep fighting for the answers they deserve.