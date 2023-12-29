Biohacking in 2024 – cold plunges, breathwork and more

Biohacking has blown up in the health and wellness scene lately.

It's all about swapping things up in your life, surroundings or body to level up both physically and mentally. Biohackers roll with a mix of techniques and tools like supplements, tech or lifestyle changes – all aimed at getting that health and well-being glow-up.

Biohacking is all about believing that the body is not set in stone, and we can tweak and upgrade them in different ways.

These methods can be as simple as changing up your food habits and working out more, or as next-level as getting genetic tests and stem cell therapy done.

The concept of biohacking originated from the DIY (do-it-yourself) biology movement, where individuals started experimenting with their own biology to improve performance or treat medical conditions.

Over time, the concept has evolved into a more mainstream movement with advancements in technology enabling individuals to track and analyze their own physiological data.

Best biohacking trends to transform your 2024

different trends to watch out for (Image via Unsplash/Boliviainteligente)

Brain scientists and tech aspirants are kicking off a big-time revolution.

It isn't just some lab or tech-bench thing but weaving into everyday life. We're talking about a booked-out plan to upgrade yourself with the help of cutting-edge tech and specific lifestyle switch-ups.

Pioneered by top indiviuals like Dr. Jose Delgado and hyped up by hardcore fans like Dave Asprey of Bulletproof Coffee, biohacking keeps shaping how we deal with health, wellness and getting better at being us.

1) Smart supplements and nootropics

Supplements for brain and overall health (Image via Vecteezy)

Biohacking is all about leveling up your brain game, thanks to smart supplements and nootropics. These goodies, some natural, some lab-made, help upgrade memory, creativity and focus.

Cool nootropics vary from plant stuff like Ginkgo Biloba, to lab-born stuff like Piracetam, all promising major brain benefits.

Biohackers love it. As more research is done and results get confirmed, the trend is set to rock the biohacking world in 2024.

2) Genetic testing and personalized nutrition

bio indiviuality in terms of nutrition (Image via Unsplash/Brooke Lark)

Mixing genomics and nutrition is like getting to the roots, to prevent health issues before they even happen. Genetic testing is like a sneak-peek into your body's blueprint. It lets you know how your body vibes with certain nutrients.

As a result, you get a diet plan custom-made for you, helping you stay fit, manage your weight and even dodge diseases.

As this stuff gets more accurate and affordable, expect many to be talking about personalized nutrition by 2024.

3) Wearable technology and tracking devices

Smart devices (Image via Unsplash/Simon Daoudi)

We're living in a time when wearable tech is popping off everywhere, and biohackers are some of the first on that wave.

From smartwatches to smart rings, these hip gadgets keep tabs on things like heartbeat, how much oxygen is in your blood, sleep ups and downs, and more.

All these stats arm you with knowledge to make smart moves about your health and lifestyle. As we keep moving on up, these wearable gizmos are bound to get even slicker, opening doors to fresher uses.

4) Mindfulness and meditation practices

Mindful practices (Image via Unsplash/Conscious Design)

Mindfulness and meditation resonate strongly within the biohacking community, given their well-documented cognitive and emotional benefits.

As stress levels rise with modern living standards, there's a deep-seated need for practices to declutter our mind.

Expect to see a surge of interest in various mindfulness practices, meditation techniques and possibly even technological biohacks to improve mindfulness and meditation.

5) Virtual reality for mental health

Improves mental health (Image via Unsplash/Total shape)

Virtual reality offers immersive experiences that can influence the mind uniquely, making it a powerful medium for mental health interventions.

Biohackers are leveraging VR for everything from overcoming phobias to enhancing relaxation. As VR technology becomes more accessible and sophisticated by 2024, it will likely become a mainstay in biohacking routines for mental well-being.

Criticisms and concerns

Ethical concerns (Image via Vecteezy)

As this gains popularity, several concerns and criticisms have emerged around the practice:

Biohacking experiments done outside a regulated lab can be dangerous. There are risks of infection, improper dosing and unintended side effects.

Implanting unregulated devices under one's skin carries risk. Issues like implant rejection or interference with other medical treatments have occurred.

Obtaining some biohacking substances illegally exposes users to unknown ingredients or concentrations. Harmful contaminants are possible in underground drug sources.

Not fully understanding the impact of genetic or microbiome changes could have negative health outcomes that only emerge over time. More research is needed to ensure safety.

Mainstream biohacking may become common in everyday life.

Simple biohacks like neurofeedback, nootropics, fasting and cold exposure could be as routine as taking daily vitamins and supplements.

If safety improves over time, more radical mods like RFID/NFC implants, magnetic fingertip implants and glow-in-the-dark injections might also gain wider adoption among regular people.

However, appropriate caution and oversight would be necessary to manage risks.