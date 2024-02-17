Black Cardamom: the queen of spices and its benefits

As the name suggests, black cardamom, also known as Badi Elaichi or Kali Elaichi, is a little different from the green cardamom that many of us are accustomed to. It's a bit bigger and rougher in appearance, but don't let that fool you. This dark-colored queen of spices can be a superstar for your health.

What is Black Cardamom?

The spice has got a fancy name - Amomum subulatum. But really, it is just a type of pod from the ginger family. These pods are about an inch long and full of small, sticky seeds. When you taste it, you may feel the vibes of citrus and eucalyptus. It has got a solid aroma. You'll find it mostly coming from Asia - places like Nepal, India, and Bhutan have loads of it.

Why is Black Cardamom good for you?

What does black cardamom have to offer? Let's unwrap the benefits of this queen of spices:

1. Fights Germs and Boosts Immunity

This spice helps fight germs and build stronger immunity (Image via Vecteezy)

Cardamom seeds could help keep away bacteria and fungi. It has properties that can fight these unwanted germs, helping strengthen your immunity system.

2. Good for Your Liver

It helps keep the liver clean from toxins and improves its functioning (Image via Vecteezy)

Black cardamom can help your liver get rid of unhealthy toxins thus keeping your body healthy.

3. Heart-Healthy spice

It helps to maintain a healthy heart rate, thus preventing heart-related diseases. (Image via Vecteezy)

Keeping your heart happy is a top priority. Black cardamom is said to help with that. It helps in maintaining your heart rhythm, which is good for your blood pressure levels. This reduces the chances of blood clots and strokes.

4. Helps with digestion

It helps maintain a healthy gut, preventing ulcers. (Image via Vecteezy)

Black cardamom might provide some relief if you are dealing with a stomach ache. It can aid stomach ulcers and help enhance your appetite. Also, it could prevent issues with gas and bloating.

5. Good for dental health

It keeps toothache and bad breath away (Image via Unsplash)

This might surprise you, but black cardamom can also help with dental health. This master spice can fight dental diseases and keep bad breath at bay.

6. Improves urinary health

It helps prevent urinary Infection by producing more urine (Image via Freepik)

The list of benefits keeps growing. Black cardamom is said to help produce more urine, which is good for keeping your renal system healthy. It can also halt the growth of bacteria, lowering the risk of urinary infections.

7. Could help lower risk of cancer

It prevents the risk of cancer by killing the growth of cancer cells (Image via Vecteezy)

Here's quite a statement: Some studies show that black cardamom has two special substances that might help control the growth of certain cancers, such as ovarian, breast, and skin cancer.

8. Purifies the system

It removes harmful substances from your body (Image via Vecteezy)

Black cardamom aids in the detoxification process of the body. It can help cleanse your blood of certain harmful substances and take care of your overall health.

9. Eases pain and strains

It has natural pain-killing properties and eases pains and relaxes your body (Image via Vecteezy)

Feeling a bit under the weather? Black cardamom can help take the edge off things like headaches, stress, and tiredness, providing instant relief.

10. Benefits for skin and hair

It gives your clear skin and a healthy hair (Image via Vecteezy)

Want to keep your skin looking young and healthy? Black cardamom might be the answer. It is bursting with vitamin C, which helps create a protein called collagen that keeps our skin firm and plump. The benefits are not just limited to the skin. The same combo can also help your hair's health.

To make the most of it, you will need to cook the black cardamom pods in a bit of oil since heat helps release its flavor and smell. You can slightly crush the pods before adding them to the dishes. But remember, less is more. Too much can become overpowering.

From what we know, cardamom used in cooking is pretty safe for most people. No known dangers and negative side effects reported there. But if you are thinking of taking cardamom in a supplement form, maybe check in with a healthcare provider first.

There you have it - a handful of reasons to invite black cardamom into your dishes and your life. This queen of spices has earned its title pretty well.