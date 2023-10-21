Boost your body clock with sun gazing – 30 minutes a day can make a difference

Are you familiar with the ancient practice of sun gazing? While it may initially seem unusual, gazing at the sun at particular times of the day is believed to provide a range of health benefits.

One notable advantage is its potential ability to reset your circadian rhythm within a brief duration of only 30 minutes. This age-old technique has been known and practiced for centuries, and its benefits have been observed by many.

If you have never tried this technique, maybe it's worth giving a shot.

Sun gazing – An ancient practice to reset your circadian rhythm

Gradually look at the sun every day to prevent any retina damage. (Image via Unsplash/Roberto Nickson)

Sun gazing involves gradually allowing sunlight into your eyes at specific times of the day, with the goal of looking into the sun during periods of the lowest ultraviolet index.

This occurs at sunrise and sunset each day. It’s important to note that there are specific guidelines that should be followed to limit dangerous exposure.

The benefits of sun gazing are said to be considerable. By providing beneficial stimulation to the body through solar energy, the process negates the body’s innate need for food and retrains it to run on the energy of the sun.

As such, the process helps increase energy, clarity of thinking and overall health.

Increases vitamin D and resets circadian rhythm (Image via Unsplash/Vitolda Klein)

Different studies and research found out that doing this could make you healthier than people your age. People have even used sungazing to treat various consitions like melanoma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other types of cancers.

The increased vitamin D gained from sun gazing is also a known healing agent. Furthermore, it's said that the practice provides significant mental health benefits, including relief from depression and increase in the balance of the body and mind, among others.

So, how do you start sun gazing?

You caan start with a nine-month regime (Image via Unsplash/Kyle glenn)

To begin, start the nine-month regimen. This practice has three phases - 0 to 3 months, 3 to 6 months and 6 to 9 months. In the first phase, select a safe time of day like sunrise or sunset. Look at the sun for just 10 seconds.

Gradually increase by 10 seconds each day while standing barefoot and looking directly at the sun. During the first three months, you might experience improved mental clarity and reduced depression.

Once you've got the hang of sun gazing, it's time to level up. Take a stroll on the earth with bare feet for 45 minutes every day. It's like giving yourself a recharge.

Wondering why? Well, standing barefoot on grass or soil (avoid cement or asphalt) is said to connect your body with the earth's energy fields. This connection is essential for boosting the immune system. So, make time for some earthy grounding, and keep your immune system strong.

Avoid cement or hard ground (Image via Unsplash/Julia Caesar)

Oh, and don't underestimate the power of this practice – it can maintain your heightened energy levels even after you've completed the nine-month training period.

Make sure to stand barefooted. Look straight into the sun, and select a safe period of the day for gazing.

To wrap it up, sun gazing might sound weird at first, but it's been a go-to practice for ages to boost overall well-being - body and mind.

It only takes 30 minutes to reset your body clock and enjoy all the perks it brings. However, hold up: don't forget to consult a professional to be on the safe side. So, if you're curious to give sun gazing a shot, go ahead and embrace the sunshine – just make sure you do it right.