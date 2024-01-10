Boost your longevity with a 20-minute art break – Here’s how

Doing some kind of art activity for just 20 minutes can help boost longevity or add years to your life. You don't have to be an artist. You just need to enjoy it. And the good thing is that there are easy ways to fit it into your day.

Many studies have found links between a healthy brain and things like exercise, meditation and eating right. Recently, evidence has surfaced showing that making time for art can have similar benefits. Activities like dancing, gardening and writing poetry can help lift your mood and engage your senses.

Traditionally, we've put getting things done quickly above being creative. We used to dance, sing and create all the time. We've lost something important by placing so much emphasis on productivity.

Creativity can boost longevity – a 20-minute art activity

Carving time out daily for creativity helps with mental stimulation and longevity.

Making or viewing art can lower stress, improve mood and help control emotions. Research shows that even looking at a beautiful painting can boost brain activity. Doing art is also linked to longevity. One study found that doing something artistic once a month increased life expectancy by ten years.

Perhaps you're thinking: 'I'm not an artist.' Or maybe you feel like you're too old, or not talented enough. The thing is, everyone can enjoy arts. You don't have to be a pro. You just need to do something that lets you play and feel curious.

That could be dancing, sewing, gardening, or cooking. Just choose something that you enjoyed when you were younger.

For longevity, being creative is a must. (Image via Unaplash/Mike P)

You don't have to be an accomplished artist to see the benefits. Even as little as 20 minutes of any creative activity can improve your mood and reduce stress levels. You might start by doing this once in a while, and gradually do it more often.

Art is for everyone – you don’t have to be an artist

Art is an expression (Image via Unsplash/Jack F)

Eventually, art is all about expression – letting our internal world interact with the world around us.

The art we make, whether it's a doodle drawn during lunch break or a poem penned while watching the sunset is a reflection of who we are. That's the magic of art – it's unique to each person, as we all have diverse experiences and perspectives.

You may ask, "Does my art need to be seen or appreciated by others?" Not at all! The primary goal is to enjoy the process and indulge in the joy of creation. If you feel like sharing, that's great, but there's also something special about creating something just for yourself.

So, let's rethink our routines. Instead of watching yet another television show after dinner, how about we pick up a brush and paint, or put on our favorite song and let our body sway to the rhythm? There's a whole world of art waiting for us to explore.

Art isn't just for creative types; it's for all of us. So why not start small? Maybe hum a tune, doodle on a notepad or listen to the radio - and then see where that takes you.

The message is clear: adding a dose of creativity could be just as important for longevity as a good night's sleep. So why not start today? What will your 20 minutes of creativity look like?