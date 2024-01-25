Boost your longevity with good sleep, suggests recent research

If you are missing out on a good night's sleep, you are missing out on longevity. A fresh scientific study suggests that it just might. Quality sleep could indeed be one of our best strategies for living a longer life.

Helps improve cognitive function (Image via Pexels/Brett Jordan)

The study in question "Association of Healthy Sleep Patterns with Risk of Mortality and Life Expectancy at Age 30 Years: A Population-Based Cohort Study", was recently published and involved more than 172,000 American adults.

The research was on a huge scale, with adults from all corners of the country participating. The age of participants ranged from 18 years onwards, and both male and female individuals were included. The main goal was to explore the possible links between how we sleep and longevity.

According to the study, about eight per cent of deaths among the group of participants connected back with not-so-great sleep patterns. That's a startling reminder for all of us to take our rest seriously.

Over an average of 4.3 years, scientists kept an eye on any changes in participants' sleep behaviors and habits. They also tracked what caused participants to die, paying particular attention to heart-related incidents and cases of cancer.

The findings of this research were thought-provoking

Add more years to life (Image via Unsplash/Gregory Pappas)

It turns out that participants who exhibited five healthy sleep behaviors had a much lower risk of dying — from all causes, including heart disease and cancer — compared to those who only exhibited 0-1 low-risk sleep behaviors.

So, what does this mean for longevity you ask? The study estimates that sticking to a healthy sleep routine can add several years to a person's life. For men in their 30s, quality sleep can lead them to enjoy an extra 4.7 years. Females in the same age bracket can expect an estimated 2.4 additional years.

This study gives us something to think about, but we need to remember that it's showing a connection, not saying that one thing directly causes the other. In other words, even though people with better sleep patterns seem to live longer, it doesn't mean that bad sleep is the sole reason some of us might have shorter lives.

Sleep quality and longevity (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

We need to consider all the things that impacts our life, like our lifestyle and genes. So, the main point from this study?

Prioritizing good sleep is as crucial as eating right and keeping fit if you want to boost longevity. To achieve better sleep, think about having regular bedtime schedule and creating a sleeping environment that's all about peace and quiet, keeping it dark and staying away from screens.

These findings echo previous research emphasizing the significant impact of sleep on our overall health. If living a long and healthy life is part of your future plans, focusing on sleep quality is a strategy that science supports.

Remember, though, that medical studies are continuously evolving, and more research might fine-tune our understanding of the link between sleep patterns and life expectancy.

Always consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your lifestyle.

In conclusion, the study emphasizes the crucial role of quality sleep in our total well-being. By establishing and maintaining healthy sleep habits, we might be able to sleep our way to added years to our timeline.