Boost your mental health instantly with this free activity

A new study has shared a simple way to help make you feel less stressed and better mental health. It's something called 'forest bathing,' and it's free. All you need to do is spend time in nature, like in a park or by a lake. This isn't just a saying either; there's real science behind it.

Study finds nature reduces stress in kids and teens

Being in nature with natural sunlight is quite beneficial for our mental health (Image via Unsplash/ Steven kamenar)

Scientists from Waterloo University did a study with 70 young people. These kids and teenagers were asked to hang out in different places, from busy streets to quiet parks. After being at each spot, they took a survey about how they felt. The results? Spots near nature made the kids feel calmer and less anxious.

For example, when the kids spent time looking at a lake, their worry levels dropped by 9%. That's almost like taking one-tenth of their stress away just by looking at some water! But when they were at a busy spot where buses come and go, they felt 13 percent more anxious. So, busy places made them feel more stressed, while peaceful, green ones had the opposite effect.

Dr. Leia Minaker, one of the study's authors, found this pretty important. She mentioned that these findings could help city planners. If we make our cities with more green spaces, it could make everyone feel better about their mental health.

How city green spaces can improve our mental health

Reduces stress levels and makes you feel at peace (Image via Unsplash/ John Towner)

The study agrees with older research too. Back in 2010, some scientists looked at forest bathing, which is basically spending time in the woods. They checked things like stress hormone levels and heart stuff before and after people walked in the forest. People were much more relaxed and their hearts were healthier after being among the trees.

Being outdoors isn't just about having fun or getting some sunshine. It can also mean taking a break from screens, which lots of us look at every day. Ginny Yurich, who started a website called 1000 Hours Outside, thinks this is really good for kids. She says it's healthy for everyone in the family to spend time outside, making memories and learning new things.

Being outdoors boosts our mental health (Image via Unsplash/ Tienko Dima)

So, how much outdoor time is enough? Yurich's family tries for three hours a day. But she knows not everyone can do that, especially in places where it's really hot or really cold. The idea is to just do what you can, whenever you can.

Even the Surgeon General's worried about how sad and restless young people feel these days. Going outdoors might help with this. After all, half of all mental illnesses start by the time a person is 14. Kids might battle less with their feelings if they spend more time in nature.

What's good about this advice is that it's not hard to follow. You don't need a forest or a mountain. Even a little bit of green or a splash of blue sky from your balcony can help boost your mental health. It's about breaking the usual sit-inside routine and discovering that there's a whole world waiting just outside your front door.

In the end, the study has a simple message: Getting outside and into nature is a quick, free way to help make your brain happy and improve mental health. It doesn't have to be a big adventure or a trip far away. Just a walk or a breath of fresh air can do wonders.