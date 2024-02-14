Boost your mental health in just 4 days with this fruit, study suggests

Are you on the hunt for the perfect fruit for you mental health that's not only delicious but natural and quick-acting? Well, recent research brings some juicy news: the kiwi fruit might be your new go-to snack for not just a taste of freshness but also a lift in spirits.

With recent studies shining a light on the surprising mental health benefits of this small fruit, the kiwi could be the key to adding a little extra zest to your day and in less time than it takes for the week to turn.

Better mental health begins with a kiwi fruit

Acts as a mood-enhancer (Image via Unsplash/Tom Bullock)

Universities in New Zealand, known for their lush kiwi orchards and a keen interest in the fruit's health benefits, have uncovered exciting findings. They suggest that the kiwi fruit isn't just a vitamin powerhouse but is also a fast-acting mood enhancer.

That's particularly thrilling news for those who want to maintain a sharp mind and an upbeat outlook in their fast-paced life. With the daily hustle leaving many feeling drained, a simple, accessible and natural remedy like kiwi fruit can be an appealing option.

In the study conducted by the University of Otago, scientists set out to understand how the tangy, green, fuzzy fruit can affect our mental state. The termed 'kiwi effect' was observed among individuals whose diets might have lacked a little luster when it came to vitamin C intake, a nutrient famously abundant in kiwi fruit.

These people, spread across a range of backgrounds, were split into different groups to monitor how varying levels of vitamin C intake could influence mood and energy.

Each group was given a different task: some received a vitamin C supplement, others the equivalent in kiwi fruit, while a control group received a placebo, which has no active medical effect.

Surprisingly, the study revealed that both the supplement and fruit groups noted a positive shift in their mental wellness. But the real twist came from the kiwi group, who reported not just improved moods but a sense of broader life satisfaction and increased vitality.

Shift in dietary perspective: snacking for mental health

Eating it in the morning can be more beneficial. (Image via Unsplash/K8)

Committing to eating two kiwis a day, an act as simple as enjoying a morning snack, seemed to open the door to these benefits in record time. By the fourth day, participants were already noticing changes, and by the second week, many felt that they were at their peak.

What's even more fascinating is the specific type of kiwi the researchers focused on. It's not your typical green-fleshed kiwi that might immediately come to mind but the SunGold variety. This wonder fruit is jam packed with vitamin C that's difficult to beat, trumping even famed vitamin C fruits like oranges and strawberries.

The findings are set to change the way we look at snacking and diet as tools for managing our mental health. The suggestions from the research team are a testament to the potential power of diet diversity and mindful nutrition.

In a nutshell, the study found that kiwis are more than just a tasty snack. They could be a quick, natural way to help us feel more upbeat and battle against mental health.

So, the next time you're at the grocery store, you might want to reach for a kiwi. It might just turn a regular day into a better one.