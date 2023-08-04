Brazil Nut Trend: The Newest Snack on TikTok!

It looks like it’s raining snacks on TikTok, as the Brazil nut trend seems to be the latest delicacy that has gone viral recently! Hailed as one of the most nutritious trends, especially after the frozen pancake and lasagna soup movements, the Brazil nut is being backed by experts for its great health benefits. It is being welcomed as a superfood that packs a punch of different vitamins and nutrients.

The Brazilian nut or Brazil nut, comes from the Amazon rainforest and has become a favorite munch-on snack for people owing to its crunchy texture. This is one trend that is being lauded by nutritionists because of the healthy fat and protein content. So, what is this new dietary friend that has garnered over 4.1 million views on #brazilnut videos!?

What is a Brazil Nut?

The Brazil nut has a hard outer shell with delicate kernels inside (Image via Cornhouse BV)

The Brazil nut from the Amazon rainforest is a large, almost kidney-shaped nut with a hard outer shell and a soft yet crunchy kernel. These nuts taste similar to almonds, according to some TikTok users, and could be used in a variety of culinary ways to indulge.

According to some experts and TikTokers who have looked up the health benefits of Brazil nuts, they are a huge source of selenium, which is an essential mineral for thyroid health.

Apart from this, the Amazonian nut benefits also include being rich in fiber, vitamin E, magnesium, protein, and healthy fat.

What are Brazil nuts good for?

Apart from being an extremely delicious snack alternative, the nutritional value of Brazil nuts is incredibly high. Every 10-gram serving of these nuts, which is about two whole kernels, comes with approximately 1 gram of fiber and 2 grams of protein. According to nutritionists and dieticians, the consumption of these nuts helps curb hunger by providing a feeling of fullness. The fiber content also improves gut movement and the health of your digestive tract.

Besides containing fiber and protein, these nuts also contain a healthy quantity of Vitamin E, which improves skin health. Vitamin E is also required for maintaining healthy functions in the brain, blood, vision, and reproductive system. Apart from this, these nuts stand to be a rich source of selenium, a mineral that is required for thyroid health and the immune system. Additionally, magnesium combined with Vitamin E help provide relief in menstrual cramps and menopausal symptoms such as mood swings and hot flashes.

The health benefits of these nuts have been discovered to be far greater than the current frenzy. We definitely don’t mind this nutrition-rich trend as long as nobody is overconsuming it. Again, it is duly advisable for people to stick to the recommended intake of these nuts, which is one or two per day. Consuming it in higher quantities may lead to complications such as diarrhea, bad breath, and fatigue.