Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade dies due to complications in liposuction surgery

The 29-year-old Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade tragically died after undergoing liposuction surgery. All of her social media fans have been in shock after the news came out in public.

Andrade's sudden death due to complications of Liposuction has raised concern about the safety of such cosmetic procedures.

This also marks the importance of the need for thorough scanning before undergoing such procedures and to increase awareness regarding the complications related to any cosmetic surgery.

Luana Andrade's boyfriend João Hadad in his tribute post said:

"I'm torn and living my worst nightmare A piece of me is gone."

Who was Luana Andrade?

Luana along with her boyfriend won the Power Couple Brasil 6 (Image by @luanandradel on Instagram)

Luana was a social media influencer who got her fame from the reality show The Power Couple Brasil 6 in 2022. She hailed from Brazil and had over 500k followers on her Instagram page.

Luana Andrade and João Hadad celebrated their second anniversary almost a month before her death, that is, on October 11, 2023.

Expressing her love and gratitude for Joao, Luana made a post on Instagram that said:

“Everything seems possible when we're together... besides being my biggest supporter, he's my biggest fan, best friend! I'm grateful to God for having crossed our lives.”

However, life apparently had other plans for Luana. The social media influencer went to get liposuction surgery on November 7, 2023, at a hospital in São Paulo. But during the surgery, things took a wrong turn.

Luana Andrade’s Cause of Death

Liposuction surgery (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

According to the hospital, the cause of Luana Andrade’s death is said to be a massive pulmonary embolism during her liposuction surgery.

When she was undergoing surgery, her blood started to form clots within her body. These clots started to block her veins and arteries, stopping the further flow of blood. This condition is known as “Thrombosis” in medical terms.

Even after thrombosis, things could have been avoided. But in no time, the clots started to block arteries in her lungs, which is called “Pulmonary Embolism”, the reason listed as the cause of her death.

Luana Andrade's breathing ability was compromised due to this blockage and she suffered a cardiac arrest afterwards. This case is not at all the first case of its kind as Pulmonary embolism is listed as one of the top reasons for death during liposuction surgeries.

Luana Andrade’s Case: Can You Die from Liposuction?

Luana’s death and risks of liposuction (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Liposuction surgery has become very popular in recent times as a method to remove excess fat from your body. However, being a surgical procedure, it has its own set of risks that one needs to keep in mind before considering it.

As mentioned earlier, “Pulmonary Embolism” is the topmost cause of death during this type of surgery. Here, the arteries and veins get clogged by blood clots or large fat globules produced by the breakdown of fat from the body.

Problems like excessive bleeding are also observed to be a prominent reason for death in liposuction and many other cosmetic surgeries. To minimize the risk of such circumstances, checking for any pre-existing conditions in the patient is extremely important.

Luana Andrade's death makes us realize how unnecessary beauty standards have caused numerous deaths. It is high time that awareness about such medical procedures reaches the people.