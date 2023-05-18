Breaking Down the Numbers: Investigating Why Men Are More Prone to Melanoma Fatalities

Throughout the world, melanoma poses a serious health danger. While both sexes have a chance of developing it, statistics show that males are more likely to have the disease's higher fatality rates.

The Skin Cancer Foundation projects that there will be 186,680 new instances of melanoma in the United States in 2023, leading to a projected 4.4 percent rise in the number of skin cancer fatalities.

Understanding melanoma risk factors

Serious melanoma has a higher risk for men than for women. More than half —58,120 instances —of the 97,610 aggressive melanoma cases anticipated in the U.S. this year will be in men. Men account for the majority of the 7,990 predicted deaths from melanoma in 2023, with 5,420 deaths.

Sun exposure is the leading cause of skin cancer. (Image via Unsplash/ Elena Rabkina)

Examining the main risk factors for the disease is essential to understanding why males have a higher risk of dying from melanoma:

1) Exposure to the sun

Long-term exposure to the sun's ultraviolet (UV) light is a significant risk factor for developing skin cancer. Men spend more time outdoors than women do, often without sufficient sun protection, engaged in recreational activities or professional work, increasing their exposure to UV rays.

2) Skin type

A higher risk of skin cancer is linked to having fair skin, light-colored hair, and numerous moles or freckles. Even though everyone can get melanoma, fair-skinned people are more prone to it, and men often have higher levels of melanin than women, which means they have less natural UV protection.

3) Genetics

The chance of acquiring skin cancer can be increased by having a family history of the disease or by having specific genetic alterations, like mutations in the CDKN2A gene. Melanoma-related mortality may be more common in men with a family history of the illness.

Skin cancer may be a result of family history. (Image via Unsplash/ National Cancer Institute)

4) Age

Because of cumulative sun exposure and delayed diagnosis, older men may be at an increased risk of developing skin cancer, where incidence rates tend to increase with age.

Treatment for melanoma

Improved melanoma survival rates depends on prompt detection and effective treatment. The stage and severity of the disease determine the therapy options. Here are some treatments that are frequently used:

1) Surgery

The main form of treatment for early-stage melanoma is surgical excision of the tumor. To guarantee thorough eradication, the surgeon strives to remove the tumor together with a margin of healthy tissue.

2) Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy may be advised in cases with metastatic skin cancer that has spread to other body parts. It entails employing medications to either eradicate or slow the growth of cancer cells.

3) Immunotherapy

This therapy activates the immune system to combat cancer cells in the body. Immunotherapy medications boost the immune system, assisting the body in identifying and eliminating melanocytes.

Immunotherapy can be helpful in combating cancer. (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Grey)

4) Targeted Therapy

Drugs made to stop the spread of cancer cells can be used to target certain genetic alterations found in some melanomas. These targeted treatments function by obstructing particular biological processes involved in the growth of cancer.

5) Radiation therapy

Radiation therapy is sometimes used to kill cancer cells or treat symptoms. It entails directing high-energy lasers toward cancer cells in order to destroy them.

American male consciousness of skincare and awareness is less deeply rooted culturally. In the past, males have tended to work in occupations that required them to be outside and exposed to the sun more frequently.

Men are more likely than women to die from melanoma, despite the fact that anyone can get the disease. Additionally, detecting skin changes or suspicious moles early can greatly improve outcomes. Early detection can be achieved through routine skin checks and rapid medical intervention for skin changes or moles.

