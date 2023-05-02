Loneliness has become a growing concern in the United States, affecting people from all walks of life. In fact, according to Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General, about half of U.S. adults say that they've experienced being lonely.

The condition can be as fatal as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day and cost the healthcare sector billions of dollars every year.

What is loneliness?

Half of U.S. adults report feeling lonely at some point in their lives. (Image via Freepik/dcstudio)

When a person thinks their social ties are poor, they experience sadness or distress, like when you're hungry or thirsty. The body experiences this sensation when something essential to our survival is lacking.

According to research, Americans' sentiments of loneliness have steadily increased over the decades, as they have grown less involved with their places of religion, neighborhood organizations and even their families.

Over the past 60 years, the proportion of households with just one person has also doubled.

Impact of COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has exacerbated, as many Americans have been forced to isolate themselves at home away from family and friends and from their businesses and schools.

As a result, people are spending less time with their friends; in 2020, Americans spent only around 20 minutes a day in person with friends, compared to nearly two decades earlier when they spent 60.

Loneliness epidemic is hitting young people hard

Social media use for over two hours a day can double the likelihood. (Image via Freepik/Master1305)

Young people between the ages of 15 and 24, are being particularly hard-hit by this mental health catastrophe. During the same, the age group reported a 70% decrease in time spent with friends.

That has serious repercussions, as isolation nearly triples the risk of dying young, and weak social connections significantly increase risk of heart attack and stroke. Additionally, isolation increases risk of developing dementia, anxiety and depression.

What can we do to combat loneliness?

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the loneliness epidemic. (Image via Freepik)

Dr. Vivek Murthy is urging businesses, educational institutions, IT firms, civic associations, parents and other individuals to implement measures that will increase their connection of the nation.

He suggests that individuals get involved in their communities and put their phones away when they're hanging out with friends. Employers must carefully consider their remote work regulations, and health systems must train physicians to recognise the negative effects of loneliness on health.

The problem has been rapidly exacerbated by technology, and social media, in particular, is to blame. Dr. Murthy proposes that technology businesses implement safeguards for kids, particularly in relation to their use of social media. Dr. Murthy asserted that there's "really no substitute for in-person interaction."

"We missed out on a lot of the in-person interaction as we transitioned to using technology more and more for our communication. How might technology be designed to strengthen rather than damage our relationships?"

Millions of Americans are impacted by the public health epidemic of loneliness. It can be just as fatal as smoking a dozen cigarettes every day and can cost the healthcare sector enormous amount of money every year.

We need to make adjustments in our lives to improve our sense of community, join local organisations, put down our phones and spend more time with friends in person. Combating this disease and starting to live happier, healthier lives are now priorities.

