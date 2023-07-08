Brief Psychotic Disorder: Exploring Transient Minds

As the name suggests, brief psychotic disorder (BPD) has a transient nature. It is also known as brief reactive psychosis and is episodic in nature. The interesting fact about this condition is that the episode is often triggered by a significant life event, such as a traumatic life experience like the death of a loved one or a major adversity. These symptoms typically last for less than a month and require immediate care and treatment.

Some research also shows that individuals with this brief psychotic disorder are at a higher risk of developing a more chronic form of illness, such as Schizophrenia. Current research is dedicated to understanding more about this dysfunction that can significantly impact a person's quality of life.

Even psychosis, like other mental health conditions lies on a continuum. (Image via Vecteezy/ Thai Noipho)

Examples of Brief Psychotic Disorder

What are some common examples in which this disorder might manifest? (Image via Vecteezy/ Vecteezy)

An individual displaying these characteristics is likely to stand out from other individuals, especially if they have gone through a traumatic experience. The starting point of a break from reality can be seen in their everyday dysfunction. For instance, they may stop maintaining their everyday hygiene.

For some, it might lead to speaking in an incoherent manner, which can lead to difficulties in communication. A key marker of losing touch with reality is that they may start hearing or seeing things that don't exist or may display irrational and erratic beliefs. Sometimes, they can also become at risk for suicide. While the rate of relapse is high in this condition, with the right treatment, the person can return to previous levels of functioning and engagement.

Brief Psychotic Disorder Symptoms

Even though the name suggests that it is brief, in case it is not associated with simple symptoms. (Image via Vecteezy/ Thai Noipho)

Transient or acute psychotic disorder can be diagnosed with the help of the DSM. The criteria may manifest differently in each patient, but certain markers must be met. The individual must present with one or more psychotic symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech, or speech that lasts for a short duration, i.e., less than a month.

If these symptoms are due to the effects of drugs, medicines, alcohol, or other medical conditions, then a more comprehensive evaluation is required. Since there is a break from reality, it naturally completely impacts the individual's everyday functioning. Some other associated symptoms include overwhelming confusion, emotional turmoil, and rapid shifts in mood.

Brief Psychotic Disorder Causes

The causes of psychosis can vary for each patient. (Image via Vecteezy/ Yuliia Duliakova)

The specific causes of the different types of psychosis are a mix of biological, environmental, and psychological risk factors. Although the precise cause of BPD is still unknown, traumatic experiences can be one of the underlying factors.

When the specific triggers are recognized, it is often called brief reactive psychosis. If it is seen during the onset of postpartum, it has to be specified. BPD is diagnosed only when other conditions are ruled out. A CT or MRI may also be taken to look at any possible structural causes in the brain. This is often done with the assistance of a psychiatrist and other mental health professionals.

Brief Psychotic Disorder Treatment

Since this is a rare condition, the treatment of brief psychotic disorder is limited but management is possible. (Image via Vecteezy/ Acxel Bueckert)

Before we discuss treatment, we must first determine the diagnosis and how it can be done. In order to be diagnosed with brief psychotic disorder, your mental health professional will ideally conduct a thorough assessment. Depending on the type of mental health professional you visit, they might advise different action plans for your treatment.

The action plan involves a detailed inquiry about your medical history, physical exam, and psychological assessment. The assessments are often standardized tools that can help them come to a diagnosis of brief psychotic disorder. A few tools include the mini International Neuropsychiatric interview ( for the diagnosis of major psychiatric disorders) and the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale ( assess affect).

Like other mental health issues, medications may be a second line of treatment as well. This may often include antipsychotic medications such as Risperidone or Olanzapine. These can help reduce the intensity and frequency of the psychotic symptoms, as well as other associated symptoms such as anxiety or depression.

The most common form of intervention may be non-pharmacological treatments such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) which help manage the symptoms and improve overall functioning. The therapeutic intervention is dependent on whether it will work for you or enhance your adaptive capabilities.

Living with a mental illness is difficult. People who experience psychosis are often shunned by society. Being diagnosed with a brief psychotic disorder doesn’t always result in hospitalization. Just like with other mental illnesses, not everyone who experiences psychosis takes medication for it, and psychosis does not automatically mean schizophrenia. By enhancing your awareness, you can help many individuals.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

