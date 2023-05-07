Brussels sprouts: 10 benefits you need to know

Brussels sprouts, also known as baby cabbages, may not be everyone's favorite vegetable, but their numerous health benefits are truly remarkable. Packed with essential nutrients, they offer a range of surprising benefits that can contribute to your overall well-being.

In this article, we explore some unexpected benefits of incorporating Brussels sprouts into your diet.

Surprising benefits of Brussels sprouts

Baby cabbages pack a powerful nutritional punch (Image via Pexels)

Here are ten of them:

#1 Nutrient powerhouse

Despite their small size, baby cabbages pack a powerful nutritional punch. These mini-cabbages are rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, potassium and fiber.

A single serving of baby cabbages can provide a significant portion of your daily nutrient requirements, supporting various bodily functions and promoting optimal health.

#2 Cancer-Fighting Compounds

Brussels sprouts contain potent compounds known as glucosinolates, which have been linked to cancer prevention.

These compounds are believed to activate enzymes that detoxify harmful substances in the body and inhibit growth of cancer cells. Regular consumption of baby cabbages as part of a balanced diet can reduce risk of certain types of cancer, including colorectal and lung cancer.

3. Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Chronic inflammation is associated with various health issues, such as heart disease, diabetes and arthritis. They contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help combat inflammation in the body. Sulforaphane, a compound found in baby cabbages, has been shown to reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.

4. Heart Health

Brussels sprouts support cardiovascular health in multiple ways. Their high fiber content can help reduce cholesterol levels and promote healthy blood pressure. Additionally, the presence of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds in baby cabbages can protect against oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which contribute to heart disease.

5. Digestive Health

The fiber content in brussels sprouts aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system. Adequate fiber intake promotes regular bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports a healthy gut microbiome. Baby cabbages also contain glucosinolates, which can help protect the lining of the stomach and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria in the digestive tract.

6. Bone Health

They are an excellent source of vitamin K, a nutrient essential for bone health. Vitamin K plays a vital role in bone formation and maintenance, helping to improve bone density and reduce the risk of fractures. Including baby cabbages in your diet can be particularly beneficial for individuals at risk of osteoporosis or age-related bone loss.

7. Eye Health

The presence of nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants in Brussels sprouts contributes to eye health. These compounds help protect the eyes against oxidative damage and age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss. Regular consumption of baby cabbages may help maintain good vision and promote overall eye health.

8. Weight Managementl

Brussels sprouts are low in calories and high in fiber, making them an excellent choice for weight management. The fiber content helps you feel full for longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating. Additionally, the high nutrient density of baby cabbages ensures that you get essential vitamins and minerals while keeping your calorie intake in check.

9. Blood Sugar Control

The fiber and alpha-lipoic acid found in baby cabbages can assist in regulating blood sugar levels. Fiber slows down the absorption of glucose, preventing rapid spikes in blood sugar. Alpha-lipoic acid, a potent antioxidant, has also been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the risk of insulin resistance, helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

10. Brain Health

Brussels sprouts contain nutrients that support brain health and cognitive function. The high content of vitamin K and antioxidants helps protect brain cells from oxidative stress and damage. Additionally, baby cabbages are a rich source of folate, a B vitamin essential for brain development and the production of neurotransmitters.

Brussels sprouts are a nutrient-rich vegetable that provides a range of surprising health benefits. By incorporating these versatile vegetables into your diet, you can enjoy their unique flavors while reaping the rewards of improved well-being.

So don't overlook baby cabbages at the grocery store - give them a chance and discover their remarkable advantages for yourself.

