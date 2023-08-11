Caffeine and Cortisol: Why Experts Advise Against Morning Coffee Within an Hour

One thing that many people seem to agree is a must in the morning is having a cup of coffee. Some go so far as to say they can't function until they've topped up their caffeine levels.

According to a sleep expert, you should never drink caffeine within the first hour of waking up - and there's a good reason for it.

Adenosine and Sleep: The Chemistry of Wakefulness

Rex Isap, a sleep expert and CEO at Happy Beds, shed light on the intricate relationship between coffee consumption and our natural sleep-wake cycle. He explained that throughout the day, our brain produces a chemical called adenosine, which plays a pivotal role in promoting sleepiness.

As we remain awake, the levels of adenosine build up, gradually making us feel tired and ready for sleep. This natural mechanism helps regulate our sleep patterns.

Caffeine's Counteraction

The allure of caffeine lies in its ability to block adenosine receptors, effectively counteracting its sleep-inducing effects. When we consume caffeine, its presence in our system prevents adenosine from binding to its receptors, keeping us awake and alert. However, this dynamic interaction can have unintended consequences when it comes to our sleep patterns.

Why you should not drink coffee within an hour of waking up

While it may appear natural to go for a cup as soon as we wake up to launch our day, this is not the case. (John-Mark Smith/ Pexels)

While it might seem logical to reach for a cup as soon as we wake up to kickstart our day, Rex Isap suggests a different approach. Ideally, waiting at least an hour before consuming that first cup of coffee could yield greater benefits. This strategic delay is linked to the natural fluctuations of cortisol levels in our bodies.

Cortisol, often associated with stress, plays a pivotal role in enhancing our alertness levels. When we wake up, our cortisol levels are at their peak, naturally preparing us for the day ahead.

Consuming caffeine while cortisol levels are already elevated can potentially hinder this natural alertness or even lead to a developing tolerance for caffeine. This interaction between cortisol and caffeine underscores the importance of timing when it comes to that first cup.

Optimal timing for coffee consumption

To truly reap the benefits of your morning brew, it's recommended to wait at least an hour after waking up before indulging. This delay allows your cortisol levels to naturally begin decreasing, creating a harmonious synergy between the awakening effects of cortisol and the caffeine's stimulating properties.

Considering the impact of caffeine on sleep, it's essential to strategize its consumption to ensure a restful night's sleep. Dr. Lindsay Browning, a psychologist, and neuroscientist from troublesleeping.co.uk, suggests a guideline for those who desire both their morning caffeine fix and a good night's sleep.

Caffeine's effects can remain in the body for several hours, so timing is important. (Matthias Cooper/ Pexels)

Dr. Browning recommends having your last cup no later than 2 pm. This timing takes into account the fact that caffeine's effects can linger in the body for several hours, potentially disrupting your ability to fall asleep if consumed too close to bedtime.

In a world where coffee has become a staple of morning routines, understanding its interaction with our body's natural rhythms is crucial. Waiting at least an hour after waking up to indulge in your first cup can optimize its effects by aligning with the natural decline of cortisol levels. This approach enhances your alertness while minimizing the potential for disrupted sleep patterns.

By balancing the art of coffee consumption with the science of sleep, you can embrace the full benefits of that cherished morning brew.