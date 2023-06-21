Caffeine in matcha: What you need to know for a healthy boost

If you're wondering whether the caffeine in matcha is as high as coffee, you're not alone. Matcha is known for its natural energy boost, which is provided by caffeine without the jitters or crashes associated with other sources of caffeine.

Let's take a look at the benefits that you can gain from the caffeine in matcha and why it's becoming a popular choice for those looking a natural and sustainable source of energy.

How much caffeine is there in matcha tea?

Amount of caffeine varies depending on the type of matcha (Image via Pexels/Charlotte May)

Matcha contains caffeine, just like other types of tea and coffee. However, the caffeine in matcha is absorbed differently by the body due to the unique way it's consumed.

When you drink matcha, you're consuming the whole tea leaf, which means you're getting all the nutrients and compounds found in the leaf, including caffeine. That can provide a more sustained and gradual release of caffeine, which can help prevent the crash that can occur with other sources of caffeine.

The amount of caffeine in matcha can vary depending on the quality of the tea and how it's prepared. Generally, matcha contains around 35-70 mg of caffeine per 8-ounce serving, which is roughly the same amount as a cup of coffee.

What makes caffeine in matcha different?

Rich in antioxidants (Image via Pexels/Darina Belonogova)

One of the things that set matcha apart from other sources of caffeine is the presence of L-theanine, an amino acid that's found in green tea. L-theanine has been shown to have a calming effect on the body and can help reduce stress and anxiety.

When combined with caffeine, L-theanine can help provide a more balanced and sustained energy boost, without the jitters or crash that can occur with other sources of caffeine.

Moreover, matcha also contains a range of antioxidants and other nutrients that can provide additional health benefits. These include catechins, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties, and chlorophyll, which can help detoxify the body and support healthy digestion.

Caffeine in matcha vs other green teas

Different grade of matcha (Image via Pexels/Darina Belonooga)

While all types of green tea contain caffeine, matcha is unique in the way it's consumed and prepared.

When you drink traditional green tea, you're steeping the leaves in hot water and then discarding them. That means you're only getting a fraction of the nutrients and compounds found in the tea leaves, including caffeine.

With matcha, meanwhile, you're consuming the whole tea leaf, which means you're getting a much higher concentration of caffeine and other nutrients. That can provide a more potent energy boost and a range of other health benefits.

However, it's worth noting that matcha can be more expensive, as there are different grades of matcha available, and it can also be more difficult to prepare. To get the full benefits of matcha, it's important to use high-quality tea and prepare it correctly, which can take some practice.

Benefits of caffeine in matcha

Reduces stress and anxiety (Image via Pexels/Dan)

Caffeine is a natural stimulant that can help improve cognitive function, increase alertness and boost energy levels. When combined with other compounds found in matcha, like L-theanine, caffeine can provide a more balanced and sustained energy boost.

L-theanine is an amino acid that's found in green tea. It has been shown to have a calming effect on the body and can help reduce stress and anxiety. When combine with caffeine, L-theanine can help provide a more balanced and sustained energy boost, without the jitter or crash that can occur with other sources of caffeine.

The caffeine in matcha can provide a healthy and natural energy boost, thanks to its unique combination of caffeine and L-theanine. By consuming the whole tea leaf, you're getting a range of other nutrients and antioxidants that can provide additional health benefits.

While matcha can be more expensive and difficult to prepare than other types of green tea, it's worth considering if you're looking for a natural and sustainable source of energy.

