Can AI predict future psychosis? The answer may be yes

Artificial intelligence (AI) might soon predict if someone will have psychosis before it happens. Researchers made a computer program that looks at brain scans to tell if someone is at high risk for getting psychosis. The program is very clever at picking who is healthy and who is at risk.

Will AI Predict Psychosis Before It Occurs? The Answer Could Be Yes

Accurately predicted the signs of psychosis (Image via Unsplash/ Mojahid Mottakin)

The computer program comes from brain scans of more than 2,000 people in 21 places around the world. Half of these people were already known to be at high risk for psychosis. The program is right 85 percent of the time in telling who isn't at risk and who later shows signs of the problem. When used with new information, it gets the right answer 73 percent of the time.

This breakthrough could help doctors who want to stop psychosis early, especially in young people. Stopping the problem before it gets worse can help them have a better life. Psychosis can come from many things, like sickness, stress, using drugs, or having it in your family. But most people get better with treatment.

It's hard to find out which young people need help because sometimes psychosis shows up in teenagers and young adults. During that time, their bodies and brains are changing a lot.

"At most, only 30 percent of clinical high-risk individuals later have overt psychotic symptoms, while the remaining 70 percent do not," says Professor Shinsuke Koike from the University of Tokyo.

"Therefore, clinicians need help to identify those who will go on to have psychotic symptoms using not only subclinical signs, such as changes in thinking, behavior and emotions but also some biological markers.”

Study in detail: Groups, learnings, and results

Can make a huge difference in mental health (Image via Unsplash/ Julien Tromeur)

The research is the first to show how brains are different in people at very high risk of psychosis who haven't had it yet. The study had a team from 21 places in 15 countries all working together. They wanted to solve challenges like understanding brain development and how MRI machines work. By fixing these problems, they made a better way to predict psychosis.

In the study, 1,165 people were put into three groups:

People at high risk of psychosis who later got it People at high risk who didn't get it People who had uncertain results

Additionally, there were 1,029 healthy people for comparison. A computer program learned to recognize patterns in the brain among these groups. It was 85% right when learning the patterns and 73% right when looking at new information.

But there's still more to do.

"We still have to test whether the classifier will work well for new sets of data. Since some of the software we used is best for a fixed data set, we need to build a classifier that can robustly classify MRIs from new sites and machines, a challenge which a national brain science project in Japan, called Brain/MINDS Beyond, is now taking on,” says Prof. Koike.

"If we can do this successfully, we can create more robust classifiers for new data sets, which can then be applied to real-life and routine clinical settings.”

These findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. If the AI tool keeps getting better at predicting psychosis, it could become a game-changer in the world of mental health and make a big difference in many people's lives.