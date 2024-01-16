Can beetroot boost your workout? What scientific research reveals

Tired before your workout? Consider snacking on beetroot. It could make a big difference.

For a while, sports scientists and athletes have been keen to explore the benefits of beets. It seems beets might have a superpower or two when it comes to better workouts. Here's what science has managed to uncover so far.

Beetroot packs a nutritional punch

For instance, it comes with good amounts of stuff like potassium, carbs, sugars, Vitamin C, folate, manganese and even Vitamin B6. But we know what you're thinking; calories, right? Nope, a regular-sized beetroot has only about 58 calories. That, sure, sounds like a win.

Now, beets aren't famed only for their low calorie count. One particular attraction of beets is the role they can play in increasing the body's energy levels during a workout. So, that extra set or lap might just become more doable.

So, how do beets manage to pull off this magic trick?

It's actually pretty cool. The beets come packed full of nitrates. Inside the body, these nitrates turn into a seriously useful chemical called nitric oxide.

The nitric oxide sets off a few reactions, which leads to more blood flow, better use of oxygen by the muscles and even better muscle contractions. What does all this mean to an athlete? Better endurance and work rate, boosting practice and performance.

Recharge your workout routines with beetroot

Beets seem to do a great thing, as they assist the body to use oxygen better while we're exercising. This benefit means that we can exercise for longer without getting tired.

That's not all. The high levels of nitrates in beets can also be of help when it comes to lowering blood pressure. These nitrates can open up our blood vessels and improve blood flow.

This improved supply of oxygen-rich blood to our muscles could mean less fatigue when we're exercising. Also, it seems more oxygen to our muscles can help fend off conditions like hypertension and heart disease.

Feel like your body screams at you after a tough session? Well, beets might also help with that, as they have antioxidant properties. Beets, like other deeply colored fruits and vegetables, have something called betalain.

That's what gives them their distinctive color, but it doesn't end there. Betalain is a potent antioxidant. It can help the body deal with the stress that exercise puts on it. Other diseases that come from long-term inflammation can also be kept at bay with the help of these antioxidants.

There are endless benefits of beetroot as a pre-workout

Beetroots might just save brainpower too. Aging brings with it the risk of mental and cognitive decline. Consuming beets can help keep this decline in check. Remember the nitrates we mentioned? They make thr blood vessels wider, increasing blood flow to the brain.

Research has found that beets can enhance blood flow to the part of the brain that helps with high-level decision making and memory. So, not only can a beet pump up your workout, but it can also help keep the mind sharp.

Feeling pumped to try it out? Here's a simple recipe you can whip up 20-30 minutes before your workout. Grab a beetroot. Chop it up. Squeeze half a lemon. Put it all in a blender with one and a half cup of water. Blend until smooth, and drink up.

So, the humble beetroot, an all-natural plant, low in calories, is packed with great health benefits. Besides boosting performance, they also fight inflammation and do a good job during post-workout recovery. Isn’t mother nature amazing?