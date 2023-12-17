Can you drink water while eating? All you need to know

Staying hydrated is important for our health, yet there are some disadvantages of drinking water while eating that we should be aware of. Mealtime is a time for refuelling, and a lot of us have become used to sipping water during our meals.

Digestion can be made more difficult by diluting digestive fluids with water and other liquids. Drinking throughout meals can also lead to bad chewing habits; drinking a glass of liquid like water, soda, or tea while dining slows you down, boosting your chances of swallowing your food whole.

It also inhibits stomach emptying, making you uncomfortably bloated, amongst other disadvantages.

8 reasons to not drink water while eating

Consuming beverages while dining is a typical behavior; however, there may be some disadvantages to consider. The following are some of the reasons why drinking water when eating might not be the best option for everyone:

1) Reduces saliva

The first step in digesting is saliva. It not only contains enzymes that help break down food, it also stimulates the stomach to produce enzymes for digestion and prepare itself for the digestion process. Your saliva is diluted when you consume fluids during meals.

This not only provides fewer signals to the stomach, but it also prevents food breakdown in your mouth, making digestion even more difficult.

2) Spike in Insulin

Drinking a glass of water during meals may raise insulin levels in the same way that high-glycemic items do. Because drinking water after a meal depletes liver reserves, the more insulin that flows into your bloodstream, the more probable you are to retain fat in your body.

3) Acid reflux

When you consume water following a meal, you change the organic time it takes for food to digest. This may cause you to become hungry sooner than intended, leading to overeating and bloating.

Another disadvantage of drinking water right after eating is that the additional water dilutes the gastric fluids and digestive enzymes, resulting in a reduced release of digestive enzymes, which may produce acidity or heartburn.

4) Weight gain

Taking fluids with meals has the unintended consequence of causing weight gain. This is due to an increase in insulin levels, which causes meals to be broken down to form fat, which is then stored.

Ayurveda also claims that an insufficient digestive fire constitutes one of the key reasons for obesity.

5) Bloating

Bloating after a meal or at any other time can be caused by a variety of underlying disorders and nutritional choices (for example, excessive sodium intake or too many processed carbs).

Despite this, many people think that consuming water prior to, during, or shortly after a meal might aggravate this irritating and occasionally concerning symptom.

6) Appetite suppression

Drinking too much fluid during a meal might cause an untimely feeling of being stuffed, potentially decreasing desire for the item of food required to be ingested.

This can be a concern for people who have certain dietary requirements or are trying to gain weight.

7) Overeating

Another disadvantage of consuming fluids during a meal is that your body may not have enough time to signal satiety. Overeating is a prevalent problem in modern society, and this lack of understanding can contribute to it.

The body normally sends fullness signals to the brain, assisting you in determining when they've had enough to eat. If you're constantly sipping water while eating, these signals may be delayed or missed, allowing you to ingest more than you need.

8) Reduced nutrition absorption

Excessive water consumption during meals may cause fluid-soluble minerals and vitamins to move through the digestive tract too fast, thus limiting absorption.

A deficiency of iron, a mineral essential for the flow of oxygen throughout the blood, can induce anaemia. Other deficits can lead to a range of health issues, making proper nutritional absorption crucial.

Drinking water has numerous benefits for your physical health and also contributes heavily to achieving your fitness goals. However, the only time you should limit your intake is when you're eating. So, try and take small sips of water in order to avoid the negative effects of drinking too much.