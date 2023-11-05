Can Feeling Angry Help You Achieve Your Goals? Here’s What Study Has to Say

Feeling angry is quite normal when you do not get the desired results after working towards something. When you have done all the hard work for your goals and despite the efforts, expected results do not show up, it might get frustrating for you to handle the outcome.

However, worry not, if the obstacles you are facing are taking a toll on you and making you feel angry, then you might be on the right track! A recent study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology suggests that feeling angry can help people in getting over their obstacles and help them achieve their goals.

The Relationship Between Feeling Angry and Your Goals

Feeling Angry and Achieving Your Goals (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

The study was conducted by Heather Lench, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at Texas A&M University. It consisted of six experiments, which were designed to find the performance of individuals when they perform tasks while being angry.

In one of the experiments, 233 undergrad students with different types of emotions were given puzzles to solve. The emotion was created by showing them images that might evoke the required emotional response.

It was found that students who were in a state of anger solved 39 percent more puzzles than others. Further experiments tested if anger can help the participants get high scores in games. Irrespective of the type of challenging situation, the ones who were angry had shown better results.

On the contrary, when the task was not so challenging, the study revealed that anger doesn't help much. The lead Heather Lench said in a news release:

"People often believe that a state of happiness is ideal, and the majority of people consider the pursuit of happiness a major life goal. The view that positive emotion is ideal for mental health and well-being has been prominent in lay and psychological accounts of emotion, but previous research suggests that a mix of emotions, including negative emotions like anger, result in the best outcomes."

Feeling Angry Helping in Overcoming Challenges

Feeling extreme anger can cause various health implications (Image by karlyukav on Freepik)

Based on the study, feeling angry is an effective tool when it is channeled for your benefit. During such a feeling, if the individual is able to channel the anger to work harder and achieve their goal, it can be a beneficial tool in their life.

However, it is to be noted that anger, unless used positively, is not always beneficial. Anger can cause various health implications which may affect your overall well-being. Anger can put your heart at risk, as it can alleviate the chances of a heart attack. Thus, it is important to identify your emotions, and addressing them is an important step towards reducing the risks of heart.

Anger can reduce the effectiveness of your immune system. In fact, one study suggests that when we get angry, we might feel sick. Thus, in order to cope, it is better to communicate when you are angry and participate in recreational activities which might help you feel better.

Further, if you are not expressing your emotions properly, it can also shorten your life.

Thus, anger can work both ways. It can be in your favor when you are channeling it to achieve your desired goals. However, it can work against you if you do not channel it and keep repressing it.

The recent study shows that feeling angry can be marked as a motivator to achieve your goals, especially when you feel like the world is against you.