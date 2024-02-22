Can fish oil cause problems if consumed too much? Let's understand the 8 impacts on health

Fish oil supplements are super popular. People take them for lots of reasons: they are good for the heart, they lower fat in blood (that doctors call triglycerides), and they can help with inflammation and joint pain from conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. They’re packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are the good guys in the story of keeping your heart healthy.

But what happens when you take too much fish oil? Turns out, that is not a story with such a happy ending. Here is a scoop on the lesser-known side effects if you overdo it on fish oil or omega-3 fatty acids.

Below are 8 impacts on health due to high fish oil intake.

1) High Blood Sugar

Some smart people in lab coats have found that if you throw back a lot of omega-3s, you might end up with higher blood sugar, particularly if you have diabetes. One study saw folks with type 2 diabetes get a 22 percent jump up in blood sugar when they took 8 grams of omega-3s every day for two months.

Big doses of omega-3s might push your body to make more sugar, which could lead to long-term high blood sugar. But hang on, because other studies say that might only happen at really, really high doses, so it’s not the whole picture.

2) Bleeding

Getting more fish oil than you need might make you bleed more. People have experienced gum bleeding and nosebleeds as a result. For example, a bunch of people took fish oil every day for a month, and it made their blood less sticky, which is good for preventing clots but could cause too much bleeding. That is why doctors say to pause fish oil before surgery and why you should chat with your doctor about it if you are on blood thinners.

3) Low Blood Pressure

Fish oil has the superpower of lowering blood pressure. Great, right? Well, not if you already have low blood pressure, then it’s a bit of a problem. And if you're taking medicine to control high blood pressure, you will want to have a good talk with your doctor about taking fish oil on top of that.

4) Diarrhea

This side effect is not fun to talk about, but it is common. High doses of fish oil can lead to bathroom troubles. There are even reports that omega-3 supplements like fish oil are tied to more tummy rumblings and gas. Some people use omega-3s from flaxseed oil as a plant-based option, but it can also cause the same issues.

5) Acid Reflux

Heartburn is another complaint people have after downing fish oil. High fat can trigger this fiery feeling in your chest. Taking it easy with the dosage and having fish oil with your meals might help keep heartburn at bay.

6) Stroke

Studies in test tubes say that if you have a ton of omega-3s, it could make your blood clot quite slowly. That might increase the risk of a kind of stroke where there is bleeding in the brain—not good. But! Real-life studies have different things to say, so scientists are not quite sure what the fish oil-stroke relationship really is.

7) Vitamin A Toxicity

Some omega-3 supplements, like cod liver oil, go overboard with vitamin A. Getting more vitamin A than you need could lead to some serious health issues, like dizziness, joint pain, and even trouble with your liver. So, you gotta keep an eye on how much vitamin A is in your fish oil supplements.

8) Insomnia

Moderate amounts of fish oil could mean better sleep for some, like 395 kids who got more shut-eye after taking 600 mg of omega-3s for about four months. But there is a twist: too much fish oil may lead to sleepless nights and anxiety, especially if someone's feeling down or depressed. This is still a bit of a mystery, so researchers are continuing to study what too much fish oil does to your sleep.

How much fish oil is just right?

Health experts give us a ballpark: about 250–500 milligrams of some fancy-named omega-3s, EPA, and DHA, or two helpings of fatty fish per week. But if your ticker needs a little extra love or you have high blood fats, you may need more. A little fish oil pill usually has around 250 mg of EPA and DHA, and a teaspoon of liquid fish oil has close to 1,300 mg.

Europe's food safety folks say you can safely take up to 5,000 mg of omega-3s a day. But if you're feeling any bad vibes like those nasty side effects, it's time to take it down a notch or get your omega-3s from eating fish instead.

Fish oil is great. It is a health-boosting favorite for many good reasons. But taking an ocean's worth could actually mess with your health, giving you issues like higher blood sugar and a higher chance of bleeding. Remember, following the recommended dosage is the way to go, and getting those omega-3s from actual food is often best.