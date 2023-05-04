Can the Japanese diet slow progression of fatty liver disease? New study suggests it can

The Japanese diet has long been hailed as one of the healthiest in the world. A recent study published in the MDPI journal has found that it may also help those who're suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease to slow the progression of their disease.

Fatty liver disease is a growing health concern around the world, with an estimated 25% of the global population affected. The condition occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver, leading to inflammation and scarring. Over time, that can lead to liver damage and even liver failure.

New study explained

Those who eat more like the Japanese have fewer liver issues. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

A recent study has found that a Japanese-style diet may slow progression of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The researchers tracked the diet and disease progression of 136 people with NAFLD at Osaka Metropolitan University Hospital in Japan.

Each person's adherence to the 12-component Japanese Diet Index (mJDI12), which measures how closely their diet matches up with traditional Japanese eating habits. People who ate more, like the Japanese, had lower levels of liver scarring and less scarring compared to those who ate less.

What causes fatty liver disease?

Det and genes play a major role in NAFLD. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is caused by a build-up of fat in the liver that's unrelated to alcohol consumption.

The exact cause of NAFLD is not fully understood, but research suggests that certain health conditions or diseases, genes, diet and digestive system may make someone more likely to develop the condition.

Health conditions and diseases that increase risk of developing NAFLD include obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and metabolic syndrome.

The Japanese diet has long been considered healthy

Rich in soy and fish-based cuisine (Image via Pexels/Ryutaro Tsukata)

The Japanese have long been considered one of the healthiest people in the world and have a large population of centenarians leading a healthy lifestyle.

It's high in soy, fish and rice, but low in red meat. Omega-3s have anti-inflammatory properties and have been shown to improve liver function in people with NAFLD.

The Japanese diet is also high in soy products, which are rich in isoflavones, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects and may help reduce liver fat.

Apart from specific foods in Japanese diet, the overall dietary pattern may also be beneficial. Traditional Japanese foods are low in sugar and processed foods, which are known to contribute to inflammation and liver damage.

By following a diet that's high in whole foods and low in processed foods, individuals with fatty liver disease may be able to improve their liver health and slow the progression of the disease.

Soy, fish and rice may slow progression of NAFLD

Japanese diet slows the progression of NAFLD. (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

If you're a fan of Japanese food, you may have noticed that it contains some ingredients that are often associated with a healthy diet. Soy isoflavones, fish oil and rice bran are just some of these foods.

The study's authors suggest that consuming these three ingredients can help prevent fatty liver disease from progressing to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. This condition causes inflammation in the liver and can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer if left untreated.

In general, the patients in this study who followed the Japanese diet demonstrated slower progression of their fatty liver disease.

While it's too early to categorically state that this type of diet can slow the progression of fatty liver disease, the above study suggests that a diet low in carbohydrates and high in fiber may be an effective treatment.

The takeaway from this study should be that dietary changes can prove effective in fighting and treating medical ailments and that there's no substitute for healthy food.

