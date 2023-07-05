Can lettuce water really help you sleep? TikTok's latest trend explained

If you're struggling to get a good night's sleep, you may want to consider 'lettuce water'. It may sound like an unconventional remedy, but it has been gaining a lot of popularity on TikTok recently.

TikTok has seen its fair-of-life hacks and tips, and the latest trend claims that drinking this water can help you fall asleep more easily. The trend is resurfacing, as celebrities like J.Lo and MrBeast have reportedly jumped on board and tried it. So, is there any scientific basis to this claim?

How to make Tiktok's sleepy potion?

Pour in hot water, and let it steep for about ten minutes (Image via Pexels/Kai Pilger)

Making lettuce water is simple. You only need lettuce and hot water. In a Tiktok video, some users demonstrated how to make it.

Pour hot water into a cup with lettuce leaves, and let it soak for about ten minutes before removing the leaves and adding some mint tea.

After drinking the water, many reported feeling a little sleepy.

Drinking lettuce water - Does it work?

More of a placebo effect (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Research shows that lettuce can help rats sleep longer. However, there's little scientific evidence that suggests drinking lettuce water can help humans sleep more easily, too. Hence, drinking this water to fall asleep should be taken with a grain of salt.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence, TikTok users are still drawn to the craze. Experts say that it could be due to the "placebo effect," which makes users feel sleepier, as they believe that it works. Therefore, it's crucial to approach the trend in TikTok with some skepticism.

While drinking lettuce water before bed may not necessarily harm you, it isn't enough.

Insomnia cannot be treated by drinking a concoction. The best way to manage the problem is to create healthy sleep habits like following a regular sleep schedule, limiting Instagram scrolling time and normalizing relaxation. It's also advised to consult a medical professional before trying out any herbs and supplements.

Nonetheless, Tiktok leaves us with some incredible food trends to try like TikTok Cinnamon Rolls or Feta Pasta. However, this water as a sleep remedy trend isn't a long-term answer to anyone's lack of sleep without verifying a person's medical history with a healthcare professional.

