Can looking at food photos online help curb overeating? New study says yes    

If you love snacking but at the same time want to avoid overeating, start looking at food photos online. While that may sound a bit weird, a new study has found that viewing food photos can actually curb your cravings, reduce your desire to eat, and of course, prevent overeating.

Researchers from the Aarhus University in Denmark have found that viewing repetitive images of food more than 30 times can significantly result in a sense of satiety while also reducing portion size an individual chooses to eat.

The study was published in the journal Appetite and is built on cognition theory and suggests that cognitive perception influences appetite in a great way.

How can looking at pictures curb overeating? Here’s what the study is all about

Participants were showed pictures of M&Ms. (Photo via Pexels/Caio)

In the research, led by Tjark Anderson, a PhD candidate at Aarhus’ Department of Food Science, more than 1,100 people participated in a series of studies.

In one experiment, participants were told to see an online photo of orange M&Ms either 30 or three times. The study found that people who viewed the image 30 times had less desire to eat candies compared to those who saw the image only thrice.

The study also found that participants who saw the photo 30 times reported that they would go for a smaller portion of M&M candies than people who viewed the image just three times. Anderson explained:

"It may sound strange that people felt full without actually eating anything. But this is really quite natural. How we think about food has a large influence on our appetite."

He added:

"You will receive a physiological response to something you have only thought about. That’s why we can feel fully satisfied without eating anything."

Different color foods also had the same result

The researchers also examined how different food colors affected the desire by providing candies in a variety of colors. They found that the results didn’t change. Participants still wanted less food after looking at the picture 30 times.

Anderson said that colorful skittles were also introduced in the study, but the results were largely the same. He also noted that the results could be significantly used as a useful weight-loss strategy.

Well, now that you know that looking at photos can curb your appetite, give it a try, and see how that works for you. Moreover, here are a few more tips you can follow to prevent overeating.

How to stop overeating, especially at night?

Consider healthy snacks. (Photo via Pexels/Marta Branco)

Here are some tips on how to stop overeating at night:

consider healthy snacks

know about your food triggers and patterns

opt for mindful eating

drink plenty of water

move your body and exercise

How to stop obsessing over food?

If you're obsessed with food, here are certain ways to keep things under control.

Prioritize your food habits

One of the main reasons people overeat at night is because they aren’t eating enough during the day or aren’t getting enough sleep. Prioritizing healthy habits like getting adequate sleep and having small meals throughout the day can help combat night munchies.

Consider adding lots of protein to your diet

Foods like eggs, meat, fish and tofu are all high sources of protein. To prevent overeating at night, make sure you load up on protein during the day, and enjoy them at mealtime.

Even studies suggest that consuming protein-rich meals during the day can help curb the desire to overeat at night in half.

