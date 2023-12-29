Can spinal stimulation be the key to treating depression?

Researchers are always on the hustle, hunting for new ways to take down depression, a mental monster affecting people all over the world. The team at the University of Cincinnati might just have found a new secret sauce: spinal stimulation.

Could this be the magic pill we've been dreaming about? Only time will tell. More studies need to be carried out, but the early signs are nothing short of promising.

It could potentially change the game for treating depression, flipping the script on how we approach this common but complex mental hill we're out here trying to climb.

Spinal stimulation - The next breakthrough in depression treatment?

Helps in improving any mental health disorder (Image via Vecteezy)

In layman terms, the idea behind spinal stimulation for treating depression is this: the spinal cord has a bunch of nerve pathways that carry information from the body to the brain.

This information influences mood (i.e., how you're feeling). In some cases, depression could be a result of these pathways being overwhelmed with info.

By stimulating the spinal cord, researchers reckon we could turn down this information overload and let the brain readjust itself.

Less depressive symptoms were noticed (Image via Unsplash/Yuris Alhumaydy)

Experts at the University of Cincinnati conducted a trial with patients to test this idea.

They divided 20 patients into two groups. One set underwent spinal stimulation sessions, while the other was a control group that didn't get the same treatment.

The trial lasted for eight weeks, with patients getting stimulation sessions three times a week. Each session was 20 minutes long. The result?

Those going through the stimulation sessions showed a decrease in the severity of their depressive symptoms compared to the control group.

Researching new ways to improve mental health

Caused mild itching and burning sensation (Image via Vecteezy)

These outcomes point to the promise of spinal stimulation as a possible treatment for depression.

However, don't get too hyped up just yet, as it was just a pilot trial. That means it was a smaller study taken before a full-scale research project, mainly done to check if the method is feasible and safe.

The side effects experienced by patients who got the spinal stimulation were mild. Some had skin redness and mild itching or burning sensations, which disappeared soon after treatment. Further tests showed that the stimulation did not cause any drastic change in patients' resting blood pressure.

What's more, a closer look at how the stimulation works revealed something interesting. It appears that the current from the spinal stimulation device only reached the spinal cord - it did not go all the way to the brain.

Taking spinal stimulation research to the next level

More in=dept studies are needed (Image via Vecteezy)

According to the researchers, it's not about getting the current to the brain. Instead, it's about using the current to change the information flow in the nerve pathways. That influences the brain, potentially improving mood and decreasing depressive symptoms.

So, what's next on the agenda? The research team from the University of Cincinnati is ready to take it to the next level with more in-depth studies. They're keen to check if their findings stand up with a larger crowd of people battling depression.

They also want to pinpoint the dose of spinal stimulation and see what other health issues it might help with. In short, it's too soon to say that spinal stimulation is the final answer for treating depression.

However, the signs are looking up. It's a progressive move in discovering fresh ways to tackle depression.

So while we can't break out the party balloons just yet, this research is certainly something to watch. In the future, we might see devices for spinal stimulation included in the standard treatment plan for depression.