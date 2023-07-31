Canadian TikToker hospitalized after drinking too much water for the ‘75 Hard’ Challenge

Michelle Fairburn, a TikToker from Canada, took part in the trending fitness challenge that involves drinking a gallon of water every day and was taken to the hospital. She talked about taking the 75 Hard challenge and explained how drinking too much water had an adverse effect on her health.

Michelle Fairburn posted a video on TikTok in which she explained that she believed she had water poisoning from consuming too much water. She had symptoms like nausea, weakness, many trips to the toilet during the night, and an inability to eat.

What happened to the TikToker?

The TikToker admitted feeling unwell on the night before going to bed and waking up numerous times during the night to use the loo on the 12th day of her challenge.

She said,

"I'm doing the 75 Hard, so I'm drinking an excessive amount of water. I don't know what to do."

What is the 75 hard challenge?

The 75 hard challenge has got viral and many TikTokers are taking part in it. For this challenge, a person must perform rigorous exercises twice a day, adhere to a rigid diet, and drink one gallon of water each day. Participants must work out for 45 minutes each day, read 10 pages each day, and take a progress photo every day. Alcohol and "cheat meals" are also not permitted.

When the Canadian TikToker took this challenge, she was taken to the hospital, where doctors discovered that she had a severe salt deficiency, which can be fatal if unchecked. She was told by the doctor to cut back on her daily water intake from the excessive four liters to less than half a liter.

What happens if you drink too much water

Water intoxication, also known as hyponatremia, can result from excessive water consumption. This happens when the salt concentration in your blood is diluted, and in extreme circumstances, it can be harmful and even fatal.

The body's sodium levels may drop dramatically when you drink a lot of water because your kidneys might not be able to eliminate the extra fluid quickly enough. Cells may enlarge as a result, which can be extremely harmful, especially in the brain.

Can you die from drinking too much water?

Yes, excessive water consumption can cause death, especially if it is not treated right away. Seizures, comas, and, in the worst cases, death, can result from severe hyponatremia.

In most circumstances, staying hydrated is critical for overall health, but it's also crucial to take care not to dehydrate yourself excessively and to be aware of your personal water requirements. It is best to speak with a healthcare provider if you are unsure of your water intake or have concerns about water-related health problems.