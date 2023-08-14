Cardamom for Weight Loss: Is Your Indian Curry Really Helping You Shed Pounds?

Researchers believe that the spice cardamom, which is pretty much used in all Indian cuisines, especially curry, can help you lose weight. Cardamom has also been associated with reducing inflammation and increasing appetite, helping to burn fat at the same time. A study by Texas A&M AgriLife has discovered a range of health benefits provided by this spice, which also includes regulating the burning of calories in the body.

Known as the “queen of spices,” Elettaria Cardamomum, or simply, cardamom, is considered a “neutraceutical spice.” This is because it contains a number of phenolic compounds and terpenoids that are known to affect behavioral and metabolic patterns. Several studies have explained the mechanism of this spice in the system of both human beings and rodents.

It has been observed that the spice increased glucose tolerance in rats along with reducing oxidative stress and liver inflammation. It has also been credited with managing blood pressure levels. Thus, with so much on the go, this incredible superfood of spice has definitely caught the attention of doctors and consumers alike.

Cardamom for Weight Loss?

Cardamom can help burn fat and comes with anti-inflammatory properties. (Image via Discover Magazine)

With all the evidence from lab testings of the potential of the spice, it could be safely assumed that the spice has all the capacities to help you burn fat. According to the study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, the polyphenols and flavonoids present in it possess high antioxidant capacity.

Individual compounds of the spice such as 1,8-cineol have been found to effectively decrease fat mass and vasodilation along with exhibiting anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

Studies have also been conducted on the brain that confirm how the intake of the spice protects against lipids peroxidation in cell membranes. This happens when the synthesis of antioxidant factors begins, which include catalase, glutathione, and superoxide dismutase. This suggests that the spice neutralizes the effects of radical oxygen species (ROS) that protect the tissues from oxidative stress.

One of the most prominent effects of the spice is that of boosting appetite. However, it was found that while it increased hunger in animals, it also controlled the metabolism in a way that helped burn more calories. This leads to the shedding of a substantial amount of fat.

It also affects the system that manages the breakdown of fat and the production of energy in the liver and muscles. It has also been shown to increase HDL concentration, which is the “good” cholesterol required by our body.

The cardamom benefits for weight loss are way higher than what has already been explored about the spice. Not only does it come loaded with fighter antioxidants against oxidative stress, but studies have also discovered its beneficial effects on neurodegenerative disorders. The super spice is being considered the new miraculous natural solution for multiple health issues.

So, before you hesitate about that curry, do remember that the queen has all the solutions!